Indong Tea Company Ltd Summary

Indong Tea Company Ltd. was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on December 28, 1990, under the name, Indong Tea Company Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by ROC-Kolkata dated January 14, 2022 in the name of Indong Tea Company Limited. The Company is engaged in plantation and manufacturing of CTC Tea. The Company operates a Tea Garden i.e. Indong Tea Estate which is producing high quality CTC (crush-tear-curl) Tea in Dooars region of West Bengal. In August 2014, Company was taken over by Asian Group promoted by Sri Hariram Garg, who invested fresh capital and installed new machinery which resulted in high yields of plantations produced. The Indong Tea Estate is spread over an area of 740.38 Hectares which comprises of Tea Plantation, Tea Factory, Withering Trough House, Officers Bungalows, Staff Quarters, Labour Quarters, Pump House, General Stores, Dairy Farm etc. The Company produce only CTC (Crush/Cut, Tear, Curl) Tea. This a method of processing black tea in which the leaves are passed through a series of cylindrical rollers with hundreds of sharp teeth that crush, tear, and curl the tea into small, hard pellets. This replaces the final stage of orthodox tea manufacture, in which the leaves are rolled into strips. Tea produced using this method is generally called CTC tea. The tea plant grows best in loose, deep soil, at high altitudes, and in sub-tropical climates. The best tea is usually grown at higher elevations, and often, on steep slopes. The terrain requires these premium teas to be hand-plucked, and it takes around 2,000 tiny leaves to make just one pound of finished tea. Many of the teas produced for large scale commercial production are grown on flat, lowland areas to allow for machine harvesting.Teas which are processed in the traditional fashion are called Orthodox teas. Orthodox teas generally contain only the top two tender leaves and an unopened leaf bud, which are plucked carefully by hand and then processed using five basic steps, creating varieties of tea. Most Orthodox tea production these days involves a unique combination of age-old methods, such as bamboo trays, to allow the leaves to wither on, and modern, innovative machinery, like leaf rollers carefully calibrated to mimic motions originally done by hand.The other way of making tea is the unorthodox method, of which the most common type is CTC (crush-tear-curl). This much faster style of production was specifically created for black tea. These teas may or may not be plucked by hand. For commercial production, large machine harvesters are used to mow top of the bushes to get new leaves. CTC production uses a leaf shredder which macerates the leaves (crushing, tearing, and curling them) into fine pieces. They are then rolled into little balls. The result looks quite a bit like Grape Nuts cereal, actually. These teas will brew very quickly and produce and a bold, powerful cup of tea. Crush-tear-curl is usually used primarily in the tea bag industry, as well as in India to create Masala Chai blends (due to their strength and colour).