|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Dec 2024
|8 Jan 2025
|Outcome of the board meeting held on 09-12-2024 for increasing authorized share capital and preferential issue of shares. Intimation of Notice of 01/2024-25 EGM cutoff date and book closure (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/12/2024) Please find the enclosed voting results & scrutinizer Report received from PCS for the 01/2024-25 EGM dated 08.01.2025 Outcome of 01/2024-25 EGM held on 08.01.2025 at 11:00 AM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.01.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.