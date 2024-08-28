AGM 24/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 17th September, 2024 to Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceeding of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24.09.2024 at 11 AM through Video Conferencing/ Audio -visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report along with Voting result received from Scrutinizer Ms. Puja Pujari on 25.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Certified true copy of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)