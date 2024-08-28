iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indong Tea Company Ltd AGM

23.02
(-11.50%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:03:00 AM

Indong Tea Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
AGM 24/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 17th September, 2024 to Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceeding of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24.09.2024 at 11 AM through Video Conferencing/ Audio -visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report along with Voting result received from Scrutinizer Ms. Puja Pujari on 25.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Certified true copy of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Indong Tea Co: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indong Tea Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.