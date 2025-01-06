Indus Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
1.35
0.26
-0.11
Other operating items
Operating
0.12
1.35
0.26
-0.11
Capital expenditure
0
-9.04
0
0
Free cash flow
0.12
-7.69
0.25
-0.1
Equity raised
9.47
13.45
14.76
14.71
Investing
-1.43
1.74
-0.14
0
Financing
12.44
-0.14
-0.28
-2.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.6
7.36
14.59
12.43
