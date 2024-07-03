iifl-logo-icon 1
Indus Finance Ltd Share Price

39.63
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:22:00 PM

  • Open39.63
  • Day's High39.63
  • 52 Wk High66.22
  • Prev. Close41.71
  • Day's Low39.63
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)0.86
  • P/E26.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.93
  • EPS1.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.7
  • Div. Yield0.72
Indus Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Indus Finance Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

Indus Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indus Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.78%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indus Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.26

9.26

9.26

9.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.77

9.75

12.67

3.87

Net Worth

24.03

19.01

21.93

13.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.12

1.35

0.26

-0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Indus Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indus Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Bala V Kutti

Independent Director

K R Shyam Sundar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinakar K K

Independent Director

Niranjan R Jagtap

Independent Director

KANAGASABAPATHY VASUKI BALASUBRAMANIAM KODUMUDI

Additional Director

VINEET NIRANJAN JAGTAP

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indus Finance Ltd

Summary

Indus Finance Limited (Formerly known Indus Finance Corporation Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1992, which was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1994. The Company was promoted by K V Balakrishnan and his Associates. The Company is presently engaged in the financial services operations and offer diversified range of services which include corporate credit operations, investment banking operations, merchant banking operations and OTCEI operations.The company has obtained dealership status from the OTCEI. It came out with a public issue of 18,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 20 per share aggregating to Rs 5.40 cr in Mar.96 for the augmentation of working capital.The Company plans to increase the blue chip corporate clientele in Lease and Hire Purchase areas. It is also planning to set up a 1.8 MW wind farm in Karnataka with the financial assistance from IREDA and also looking at the option of promoting projects in the infrastructure areas for the long term benefits.
Company FAQs

What is the Indus Finance Ltd share price today?

The Indus Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indus Finance Ltd is ₹36.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indus Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indus Finance Ltd is 26.07 and 1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indus Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indus Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indus Finance Ltd is ₹15 and ₹66.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indus Finance Ltd?

Indus Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.46%, 3 Years at 44.58%, 1 Year at 108.55%, 6 Month at 76.89%, 3 Month at 81.35% and 1 Month at -35.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indus Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indus Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.79 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 25.19 %

