SectorFinance
Open₹39.63
Prev. Close₹41.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.86
Day's High₹39.63
Day's Low₹39.63
52 Week's High₹66.22
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹26.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.7
P/E26.07
EPS1.6
Divi. Yield0.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.26
9.26
9.26
9.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.77
9.75
12.67
3.87
Net Worth
24.03
19.01
21.93
13.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
1.35
0.26
-0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Bala V Kutti
Independent Director
K R Shyam Sundar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinakar K K
Independent Director
Niranjan R Jagtap
Independent Director
KANAGASABAPATHY VASUKI BALASUBRAMANIAM KODUMUDI
Additional Director
VINEET NIRANJAN JAGTAP
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indus Finance Ltd
Summary
Indus Finance Limited (Formerly known Indus Finance Corporation Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1992, which was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1994. The Company was promoted by K V Balakrishnan and his Associates. The Company is presently engaged in the financial services operations and offer diversified range of services which include corporate credit operations, investment banking operations, merchant banking operations and OTCEI operations.The company has obtained dealership status from the OTCEI. It came out with a public issue of 18,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 20 per share aggregating to Rs 5.40 cr in Mar.96 for the augmentation of working capital.The Company plans to increase the blue chip corporate clientele in Lease and Hire Purchase areas. It is also planning to set up a 1.8 MW wind farm in Karnataka with the financial assistance from IREDA and also looking at the option of promoting projects in the infrastructure areas for the long term benefits.
The Indus Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indus Finance Ltd is ₹36.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indus Finance Ltd is 26.07 and 1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indus Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indus Finance Ltd is ₹15 and ₹66.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indus Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.46%, 3 Years at 44.58%, 1 Year at 108.55%, 6 Month at 76.89%, 3 Month at 81.35% and 1 Month at -35.76%.
