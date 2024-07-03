Summary

Indus Finance Limited (Formerly known Indus Finance Corporation Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1992, which was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1994. The Company was promoted by K V Balakrishnan and his Associates. The Company is presently engaged in the financial services operations and offer diversified range of services which include corporate credit operations, investment banking operations, merchant banking operations and OTCEI operations.The company has obtained dealership status from the OTCEI. It came out with a public issue of 18,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 20 per share aggregating to Rs 5.40 cr in Mar.96 for the augmentation of working capital.The Company plans to increase the blue chip corporate clientele in Lease and Hire Purchase areas. It is also planning to set up a 1.8 MW wind farm in Karnataka with the financial assistance from IREDA and also looking at the option of promoting projects in the infrastructure areas for the long term benefits.

