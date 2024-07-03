iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indus Finance Ltd Company Summary

32.22
(4.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:25:00 AM

Indus Finance Ltd Summary

Indus Finance Limited (Formerly known Indus Finance Corporation Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1992, which was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1994. The Company was promoted by K V Balakrishnan and his Associates. The Company is presently engaged in the financial services operations and offer diversified range of services which include corporate credit operations, investment banking operations, merchant banking operations and OTCEI operations.The company has obtained dealership status from the OTCEI. It came out with a public issue of 18,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 20 per share aggregating to Rs 5.40 cr in Mar.96 for the augmentation of working capital.The Company plans to increase the blue chip corporate clientele in Lease and Hire Purchase areas. It is also planning to set up a 1.8 MW wind farm in Karnataka with the financial assistance from IREDA and also looking at the option of promoting projects in the infrastructure areas for the long term benefits.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.