The Board of Directors has approved the Notice to the shareholders for the 33rd Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 19th July 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) facility or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) and the Register of members will be closed from Friday, the 13th July 2024 to 19th July 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and determining the entitlement of the Members to the final dividend. Hence, the record date for the AGM and dividend is 12th July 2024. Dear sir/Madam, PFA the proceedings of AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)