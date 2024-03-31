To the Members of Indus Finance Limited

Report on the audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Indus Finance Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, total other comprehensive income/(expense), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Our audit procedures included the following Impairment o f financial a ssets a s 31/03/2024 (Expected Credit Loss) (Refer note 4 of the financial statements) Read and assessed the companys accounting policies for impairment o f financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109. Ind AS 109 relating to “Financial Instruments” requires the company to p rovide for impairment of its financial assets using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. 1. Assessed the approach of the Company for categorisation of loans into various stages. Tested a sample of performing (stage 1) assets to assess whether any SICR or loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under stage 2 or 3. The Company has recognized impairment loss allowance of Rs.89.70 lakhs as at 31 March 2024. This involves managements judgement in the calculation of impairment allowance which has a significant impact on the financial statements. 2. Analysed the v aluation reports o f the property secured against the loans with respect to categorisation of loans. Management is required to d etermine the expected credit loss that may occur over either a 12-month period or the remaining life of an asset, depending on the categorisation of the individual asset. The key areas of judgement include: 1. Categorisation of loans in Stage 1, 2 and 3 based on identification of: (a) exposures with significant increase in credit risk (SICR) since their origination (b) Individually impaired / default exposures and (c) Valuation o f the p roperty p rovided as security 3. Engaged our team to review managements approach for calculating ECL and assess the key assumptions i.e., probability of default (PD) and loss given default (LGD) used to determine ECL. 2. Determination of Loss Given Default (LGD) and Probability of Default (PD) to calculate ECL based on standard value as adopted. 4. Performing test of details over calculation of ECL for assessing the correctness of the same. 3. The impact o f d ifferent future macroeconomic conditions in the determination of ECL. These judgements required the models to be reassessed including the impact of Covid -19 pandemic to measure the ECL. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Companys current estimate of impairment loss allowances is d ependent o n future developments, which are highly uncertain at this point. Given the size of loan portfolio relative to the balance sheet and the impact of impairment allowance o n the financial statements, we have considered this as a key audit matter. 5. Assessed the progress in settlement with the financial creditors of the associate company, assessed the reason for qualification by the previous auditor and availability of option for liquidity of its investments in the o pen market. 6. Assessed whether the d isclosures o n k ey judgements, assumptions and q uantitative data with respect to impairment loss allowance in the financial statements are appropriate and sufficient. As a result of the above audit procedure, no material differences were noted.

Assessment o f carrying v a lue of equity Our audit procedures included the following:

Investments in Associates and fair value of other investments as on 31/03/2024 1. Obtained an u n d erstanding from management, assessed and tested the design and o p erating effectiveness o f Companys key controls over the impairment assessment and fair valuation of material investments. (Refer note 5 of the financial statements) 2. Evaluated the Companys process regarding impairment assessment and fair valuation by involving auditors v aluation experts, as applicable to assist in assessing the appropriateness o f the v aluation model including the independent assessment of the underlying assumptions relating to discount rate, terminal value etc. The Company has equity investments in its associates and other companies. 3. Assessed the carrying value/fair v alue calculations o f all individually material investments, where applicable, to determine whether the v aluations p erformed by the Company were within an acceptable range determined by us and the auditors valuation experts. The Company accounts for equity investments in associates and other investments at fair value. 4. Assessed the progress in settlement with the financial creditors of the associate company, assessed the reason for qualification by the previous auditor and availability of option for liquidity of its investments in the o pen market. The Company has investment in its associate company to the tune of Rs.342.80 lakhs at book value. In the light of the order passed for admission of the petition for winding up of the associate company and also filing of the appeal with the Division Bench of the Honourable High Court of Madras for interim stay of all further proceedings with respect to the order passed and the matter being sub-judice, the outcome is unascertainable at this stage. 5. Checked the mathematical accuracy of the impairment model and agreed the relevant data on sample basis with the latest budgets, actual past results and o ther supporting documents. 6. Evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the Financial Statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any significant exceptions in the managements assessment in relation to the carrying value of equity investments in associates and fair value of other investments. For investments carried at fair values, a fair valuation is done at the year-end as required by Ind AS 109. The accounting for investments is a Key Audit Matter as the determination of recoverable value for impairment assessment/fair valuation involves significant management judgement and estimates such as future expected level of operations and related forecast of cash flows, market conditions, d iscount rates, terminal growth rate etc.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises Boards Report, Report on Corporate governance and Business responsibility report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income/(expense), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance o f adequate internal financial controls, that were o perating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)f below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)f below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any other pending litigations which would impact its financial position except the issues disclosed appropriately; b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

d. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts

i. no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like o n b ehalf o f the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e. The Company has not declared or paid any dividends during the year and accordingly reporting on the compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is no applicable for the year under consideration.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the company has used accounting software to maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated through the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer for the period 1 April 2023 to 2 April 2023.

Further, for the periods where audit trial (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Place: Chennai Date : 27th May 2024