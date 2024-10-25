iifl-logo-icon 1
Indus Finance Ltd Board Meeting

35.47
(4.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:16:00 AM

Indus Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Indus Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir/madam PFA the intimation under regulation 29 of SEBI LODR for Board Meeting. Dear sir/madam, PFA unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Indus Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear sir/Madam PFA BM intimation for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Dear sir/Madam, PFA unaudited financial results as on 30/06/2024 along with Limited Review Report. Dear sir/Madam, PFA the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review report issued by statutory auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Indus Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Dear sir/Madam, PFA Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Indus Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. EGM notice and fix date of EGM. 2. Appoint necessary agencies for conducting EGM. 3. Any other items with the permission of chair. 1. Approval of EGM Notice for the meeting to be held on 16th April 2024 to transact the following businesses:- (a) rescinding of resolution passed at the 32nd annual general meeting for increase in the authorized share capital; (b) increasing the Authorised share capital of the company and Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of The Company; (c) appointment of Mr. Vineet Niranjan Jagtap (DIN: 10428972) as Non-Executive Independent Director for a term of five years; (d) appointment of Mr. Nanchar Bhaskara Chakkera (DIN: 02106379) as Executive Director; 2. Appointment of M/s. KRA & ASSOCIATES, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer(s) for EGM; 3. Fixation of the cut off dates for the purpose of reckoning the names of members who are entitled to voting rights. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Indus Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter 31/12/2023. 2. Exploring avenues for fund raising 3.Any other items with approval of chair. Dear sir/Madam, PFA disclosure under regulation 30 for appointment of director. Dear sir/Madam, PFA outcome of Board Meeting. Dear sir/Madam, PFA the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 along with Limited review report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

