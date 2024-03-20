|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|27 May 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|The Board of Directors has approved the Notice to the shareholders for the 33rd Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 19th July 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) facility or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) and the Register of members will be closed from Friday, the 13th July 2024 to 19th July 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and determining the entitlement of the Members to the final dividend. Hence, the record date for the AGM and dividend is 12th July 2024.
|BookCloser
|20 Mar 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 20.03.2024 had decided to convene the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on 16th April 2024 and also fixed the Book Closure dates as follows: Book Closure: 10th April 2024 to 16th April 2024 Cut-off Date: 09th April 2024 We request you to kindly take the above on record
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.