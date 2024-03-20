iifl-logo-icon 1
Indus Finance Ltd Book Closer

35.47
(4.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Indus Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser27 May 202413 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
The Board of Directors has approved the Notice to the shareholders for the 33rd Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 19th July 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) facility or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) and the Register of members will be closed from Friday, the 13th July 2024 to 19th July 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and determining the entitlement of the Members to the final dividend. Hence, the record date for the AGM and dividend is 12th July 2024.
BookCloser20 Mar 202410 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 20.03.2024 had decided to convene the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on 16th April 2024 and also fixed the Book Closure dates as follows: Book Closure: 10th April 2024 to 16th April 2024 Cut-off Date: 09th April 2024 We request you to kindly take the above on record

