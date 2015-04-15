To

The Members of ING Vysya Bank Limited

Report on the financial statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ING Vysya Bank Limited (‘the Bank’), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2014 and the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s responsibility for the financial statements

2. Management is responsible for preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 and circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India from time to time. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit of the Bank including its branches in accordance with Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement.

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Bank’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said financial statements together with the notes thereon give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as well as the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required for banking companies and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India: (a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Bank as at 31 March 2014; (b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit of the Bank for the year ended on that date; and (c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Bank for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of matter

7. We draw attention to Note 18.2 to the financial statements, which describes deferment of pension liability relating to existing employees of the Bank arising out of the opening of the II Pension Option, to the extent of Rs. 186,002 thousands pursuant to the exemption granted by the Reserve Bank of India to the Bank from application of the provisions of Revised Accounting Standard (AS) 15, Employee Benefits vide its letter dated 8 April 2011 regarding Re-opening of Pension Option to Employees and Enhancement in Gratuity Limits – Prudential Regulatory Treatment. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

8. The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement have been drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956.

9. We report that:

(a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory;

(b) the transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank;

(c) During the course of our audit, we visited 25 branches. Since the key operations of the Bank are completely automated with the key applications integrated to the core banking systems, the audit is carried out at the Head Office and the Corporate Office as all the necessary records and data required for the purposes of our audit are available therein.

10. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in subsection (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

11. We further report that:

(i) the Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(ii) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(iii) on the basis of written representations received from the Directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Director is disqualified as on 31 March 2014 from being appointed as a Director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.