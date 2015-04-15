Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sep-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
42.34%
42.51%
42.72%
42.85%
43.1%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
40.04%
42.17%
43.7%
43.16%
43.45%
Non-Institutions
17.61%
15.3%
13.56%
13.97%
13.44%
Total Non-Promoter
57.65%
57.48%
57.27%
57.14%
56.89%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
