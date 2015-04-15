ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
189.17
155.74
151.71
122.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,882.18
4,471.06
3,828.08
2,501.42
Net Worth
7,071.35
4,626.8
3,979.79
2,624.29
Minority Interest
Debt
50,885.25
47,845.26
40,891.91
34,341.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
65.48
29.56
30.86
33.19
Total Liabilities
58,022.08
52,501.62
44,902.56
36,998.64
Fixed Assets
524.51
499.6
500.8
502.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
16,720.76
18,278.23
12,715.5
11,058.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
196.48
158.15
170.78
186
Networking Capital
-1,074.6
-1,039.86
-436.48
-872.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1,382.03
1,324.53
1,675.58
1,176.5
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2,456.63
-2,364.39
-2,112.06
-2,048.53
Cash
5,826.07
2,833.47
3,230.56
2,521.42
Total Assets
22,193.22
20,729.59
16,181.16
13,396.5
