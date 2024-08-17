Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹1,030
Prev. Close₹1,031.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,300.16
Day's High₹1,055.25
Day's Low₹1,015.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,719.13
P/E30.41
EPS33.8
Divi. Yield0.57
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
189.17
155.74
151.71
122.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,882.18
4,471.06
3,828.08
2,501.42
Net Worth
7,071.35
4,626.8
3,979.79
2,624.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2,957.86
-1,000.47
1,144.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Part Time Chairman
Meleveetil Damodaran
Director
Santosh Desai
Director
Vaughn Nigel Richtor
Company Secretary
M V S Appa Rao
Director
Vikram Talwar
Director
Mark Edwin Newman
Director
Sanjeev Aga
Additional Director
Adrianus Johannes Antonius
Additional Director
Kewal Handa
Additional Director
David Han Lee Yong
Reports by ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged
Summary
ING Vysya Bank Ltd is the prominent Bank in India, formed with the Vysya Bank Ltd, a premier bank in the Indian Private Sector and ING Group, a global financial powerhouse of Dutch origin, in the year 2002. With their core Banking Solution, IT oriented products and focused Retail Banking and Wholesale Banking Services, the Bank aims for sustainable growth to benefit all the stakeholders, clients, employees and society at large.The Bank was originally incorporated on March 29, 1930 as The Vysya Bank Ltd. In the year 1948, the Bank acquired the status of Scheduled Bank. Since then the Bank has grown in size and stature and has reached the coveted position of number one private sector bank in India. Since then the Bank has grown in size and stature and has carved a distinct identity of being Indias Premier Private Sector Bank. Subsequent to acquisition of stake in the Bank by ING Group NV in August 2002, the name of the Bank was changed from Vysya Bank Ltd to ING Vysya Bank Ltd. In the year 1987, the Bank incorporated the Vysya Bank Leasing Ltd for leasing and merchant banking activities along with Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. In the year 1990, they incorporated Vysya Bank Housing Finance Ltd for housing finance activities.In the year 1996, the Bank signed a Strategic Alliance with BBL. In March 2000, The Vysya Leasing Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank and in November 2000, they opened data center at Information Technology Park Ltd, Bangalore.In the year 2001, the Bank
