Summary

ING Vysya Bank Ltd is the prominent Bank in India, formed with the Vysya Bank Ltd, a premier bank in the Indian Private Sector and ING Group, a global financial powerhouse of Dutch origin, in the year 2002. With their core Banking Solution, IT oriented products and focused Retail Banking and Wholesale Banking Services, the Bank aims for sustainable growth to benefit all the stakeholders, clients, employees and society at large.The Bank was originally incorporated on March 29, 1930 as The Vysya Bank Ltd. In the year 1948, the Bank acquired the status of Scheduled Bank. Since then the Bank has grown in size and stature and has reached the coveted position of number one private sector bank in India. Since then the Bank has grown in size and stature and has carved a distinct identity of being Indias Premier Private Sector Bank. Subsequent to acquisition of stake in the Bank by ING Group NV in August 2002, the name of the Bank was changed from Vysya Bank Ltd to ING Vysya Bank Ltd. In the year 1987, the Bank incorporated the Vysya Bank Leasing Ltd for leasing and merchant banking activities along with Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. In the year 1990, they incorporated Vysya Bank Housing Finance Ltd for housing finance activities.In the year 1996, the Bank signed a Strategic Alliance with BBL. In March 2000, The Vysya Leasing Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank and in November 2000, they opened data center at Information Technology Park Ltd, Bangalore.In the year 2001, the Bank

