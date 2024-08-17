iifl-logo-icon 1
ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged Share Price

1,027
(-0.47%)
Apr 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

1,030

Prev. Close

1,031.8

Turnover(Lac.)

9,300.16

Day's High

1,055.25

Day's Low

1,015.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,719.13

P/E

30.41

EPS

33.8

Divi. Yield

0.57

ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

ING Vysya Bank Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ING Vysya Bank Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:36 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.34%

Foreign: 42.34%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 40.04%

Institutions: 40.04%

Non-Institutions: 17.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

189.17

155.74

151.71

122.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,882.18

4,471.06

3,828.08

2,501.42

Net Worth

7,071.35

4,626.8

3,979.79

2,624.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2,957.86

-1,000.47

1,144.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Part Time Chairman

Meleveetil Damodaran

Director

Santosh Desai

Director

Vaughn Nigel Richtor

Company Secretary

M V S Appa Rao

Director

Vikram Talwar

Director

Mark Edwin Newman

Director

Sanjeev Aga

Additional Director

Adrianus Johannes Antonius

Additional Director

Kewal Handa

Additional Director

David Han Lee Yong

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged

Summary

ING Vysya Bank Ltd is the prominent Bank in India, formed with the Vysya Bank Ltd, a premier bank in the Indian Private Sector and ING Group, a global financial powerhouse of Dutch origin, in the year 2002. With their core Banking Solution, IT oriented products and focused Retail Banking and Wholesale Banking Services, the Bank aims for sustainable growth to benefit all the stakeholders, clients, employees and society at large.The Bank was originally incorporated on March 29, 1930 as The Vysya Bank Ltd. In the year 1948, the Bank acquired the status of Scheduled Bank. Since then the Bank has grown in size and stature and has reached the coveted position of number one private sector bank in India. Since then the Bank has grown in size and stature and has carved a distinct identity of being Indias Premier Private Sector Bank. Subsequent to acquisition of stake in the Bank by ING Group NV in August 2002, the name of the Bank was changed from Vysya Bank Ltd to ING Vysya Bank Ltd. In the year 1987, the Bank incorporated the Vysya Bank Leasing Ltd for leasing and merchant banking activities along with Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. In the year 1990, they incorporated Vysya Bank Housing Finance Ltd for housing finance activities.In the year 1996, the Bank signed a Strategic Alliance with BBL. In March 2000, The Vysya Leasing Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank and in November 2000, they opened data center at Information Technology Park Ltd, Bangalore.In the year 2001, the Bank
