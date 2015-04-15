iifl-logo-icon 1
ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

1,027
(-0.47%)
Apr 15, 2015

ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2,957.86

-1,000.47

1,144.69

Other operating items

Operating

2,957.86

-1,000.47

1,144.69

Capital expenditure

75.11

15.12

47.31

Free cash flow

3,032.98

-985.35

1,192.01

Equity raised

11,502.71

8,391.52

6,422.15

Investing

-1,557.47

5,562.73

1,657.23

Financing

85,707.99

77,344.19

66,939.25

Dividends paid

114.26

85.17

60.05

36.3

Net in cash

98,800.47

90,398.26

76,270.69

