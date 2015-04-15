ING Vysya Bank Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2,957.86
-1,000.47
1,144.69
Other operating items
Operating
2,957.86
-1,000.47
1,144.69
Capital expenditure
75.11
15.12
47.31
Free cash flow
3,032.98
-985.35
1,192.01
Equity raised
11,502.71
8,391.52
6,422.15
Investing
-1,557.47
5,562.73
1,657.23
Financing
85,707.99
77,344.19
66,939.25
Dividends paid
114.26
85.17
60.05
36.3
Net in cash
98,800.47
90,398.26
76,270.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.