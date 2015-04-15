Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,636.75
|19.19
|12,64,075.35
|16,820.97
|1.17
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,225.45
|20.15
|8,82,368.76
|11,745.88
|0.8
|40,537.38
|360.91
State Bank of India
SBIN
764.1
|9.71
|6,83,982.88
|18,331.44
|1.79
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,758.6
|25.55
|3,58,915.05
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
991.05
|12.31
|3,21,968.79
|6,303.77
|0.1
|30,953.94
|532.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.