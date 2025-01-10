Inland Printers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.03
5.03
5.03
1.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.1
-2.62
-2.4
-2.18
Net Worth
1.93
2.41
2.63
-0.65
Minority Interest
Debt
1.01
0.6
0.38
0.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.94
3.01
3.01
0.01
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
2.88
2.97
2.5
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.01
3
2.53
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0.05
0.03
0.5
0.03
Total Assets
2.94
3.02
3.01
0.02
