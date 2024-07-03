SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹89.28
Prev. Close₹91.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹89.28
Day's Low₹89.28
52 Week's High₹149.8
52 Week's Low₹19.23
Book Value₹3.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.03
5.03
5.03
1.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.1
-2.62
-2.4
-2.18
Net Worth
1.93
2.41
2.63
-0.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.13
-0.06
-0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.01
-0.01
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-18.17
113.09
-37.94
60.87
EBIT growth
-18.17
113.09
-37.94
862.2
Net profit growth
-11.39
113.09
-37.94
862.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,767.85
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.35
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.65
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.8
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.25
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ashok Bansal
Director
Nitaben Patel
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Bhavesh Ramanlal Patel
Whole-time Director
Kishor K. Sorap
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inland Printers Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on November 03, 1978 as a Public Limited Company, Inland Printers Limited (IPL) is engaged in E-commerce activity relating to printing business. The Company presently produces/markets printed products such as Memorandum & Articles of Association, Annual Reports, Dividend Warrants, Interest Warrants, Continuous Stationery and Computer Forms, Prospectus and Other Documents, Corporate Profiles, Application and Business Forms, Brochures, Publicity Material, Product Literature and Books. In Apr.95, it came out with a Rs 12-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 50 to part-finance its expansion-cum-modernisation activities by increasing the production capacity from 540 to 1771 million standard printing impressions pa. It is proposed to expand and modernise the documentation and design studio with computerised typesetting, laser proofing, CAD for text and graphics with facilities for scanning and imaging, photo offset film and plate processing, sheet fed and high-speed web-offset printing including production of computer business forms, modern fully automatic binding, improved storage and material handling, packaging and mailing of printed products.IPL has a service tie-up with R R Donnelley Financials for international financial printing jobs.During the year 1999-2000, the company entered into an agreement to sell the companys building at Andheri to M/s Dreamworks Entertainment & Software Ltd., inorder to retire huge debts mounting in the past few years. The company is tak
Read More
The Inland Printers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inland Printers Ltd is ₹44.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inland Printers Ltd is 0 and 23.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inland Printers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inland Printers Ltd is ₹19.23 and ₹149.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Inland Printers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.60%, 3 Years at 45.64%, 1 Year at 358.32%, 6 Month at -29.37%, 3 Month at -39.82% and 1 Month at 6.12%.
