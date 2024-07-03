iifl-logo-icon 1
Inland Printers Ltd Share Price

89.28
(-2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.28
  • Day's High89.28
  • 52 Wk High149.8
  • Prev. Close91.1
  • Day's Low89.28
  • 52 Wk Low 19.23
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Inland Printers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

89.28

Prev. Close

91.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

89.28

Day's Low

89.28

52 Week's High

149.8

52 Week's Low

19.23

Book Value

3.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Inland Printers Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

Inland Printers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Inland Printers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 83.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inland Printers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.03

5.03

5.03

1.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.1

-2.62

-2.4

-2.18

Net Worth

1.93

2.41

2.63

-0.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.13

-0.06

-0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-0.01

-0.01

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-18.17

113.09

-37.94

60.87

EBIT growth

-18.17

113.09

-37.94

862.2

Net profit growth

-11.39

113.09

-37.94

862.2

No Record Found

Inland Printers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,767.85

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.35

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.65

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.8

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.25

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Inland Printers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ashok Bansal

Director

Nitaben Patel

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Bhavesh Ramanlal Patel

Whole-time Director

Kishor K. Sorap

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inland Printers Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on November 03, 1978 as a Public Limited Company, Inland Printers Limited (IPL) is engaged in E-commerce activity relating to printing business. The Company presently produces/markets printed products such as Memorandum & Articles of Association, Annual Reports, Dividend Warrants, Interest Warrants, Continuous Stationery and Computer Forms, Prospectus and Other Documents, Corporate Profiles, Application and Business Forms, Brochures, Publicity Material, Product Literature and Books. In Apr.95, it came out with a Rs 12-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 50 to part-finance its expansion-cum-modernisation activities by increasing the production capacity from 540 to 1771 million standard printing impressions pa. It is proposed to expand and modernise the documentation and design studio with computerised typesetting, laser proofing, CAD for text and graphics with facilities for scanning and imaging, photo offset film and plate processing, sheet fed and high-speed web-offset printing including production of computer business forms, modern fully automatic binding, improved storage and material handling, packaging and mailing of printed products.IPL has a service tie-up with R R Donnelley Financials for international financial printing jobs.During the year 1999-2000, the company entered into an agreement to sell the companys building at Andheri to M/s Dreamworks Entertainment & Software Ltd., inorder to retire huge debts mounting in the past few years. The company is tak
Company FAQs

What is the Inland Printers Ltd share price today?

The Inland Printers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inland Printers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inland Printers Ltd is ₹44.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inland Printers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inland Printers Ltd is 0 and 23.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inland Printers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inland Printers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inland Printers Ltd is ₹19.23 and ₹149.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inland Printers Ltd?

Inland Printers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.60%, 3 Years at 45.64%, 1 Year at 358.32%, 6 Month at -29.37%, 3 Month at -39.82% and 1 Month at 6.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inland Printers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inland Printers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.94 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 83.04 %

