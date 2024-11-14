Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

This is to inform you that Ms Krishana Sharma has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company in the Board Meeting held today w.e.f 9th January, 2025

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 9 Jan 2025

This is to inform you that Mr Anurag Tiwari (DIN 10603718) has been appointed as an Additional Non Executive independent director of the company in the board meeting held on 17th December, 2024 with immediate effect for a period of five years subject to the shareholders approval in ensuing General Meeting.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

INLAND PRINTERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Resignation of Mr. Digambar Goli from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

This is to inform you that the Members of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 25th September, 2024, approve the appoint of Statutory Auditor for the term of five years.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

This is to inform you that the BOD of the Company in their meeting held today on 29.08.2024 have approved the following: 1. Resignation of Statutory Auditor 2. Appointment of Statutory Auditor 3. Approval of Notice of 44th AGM 4. Approval of Revised Directors Report for FY 2023-2024. Read less.. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the meeting for your reference This is to inform you that BOD of the Company on their meeting held today i.e. 29.08.2024 approved the following: 1. Resignation of Statutory Auditor 2. Appointment of Statutory Auditor 3. Approval of 44th AGM Notice 4. Approval of Revised Directors Report for FY 2023-2024. Read less.. As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

INLAND PRINTERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. As per the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

With reference to above mentioned subject, Mr. Digambar Goli is appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from 11th July 2024. in the Board Meeting held today i.e. 11th July 2024, with commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 11.30 a.m.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

INLAND PRINTERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Chairman ascertaining quorum and to grant leave of absence if any. 2. To take note on status of minutes of previous Board and Committee Meetings held. 3. To consider and approve audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with auditors report thereon. 4. To take note of the disclosure of interests received from directors of the Company in Form MBP-1 and non-disqualification of directors declaration in form DIR-8 5. To take a note of declaration of independence 6. Noting on minimum information to be placed before Board pursuant to Regulation 17(7) of LODR Regulation 2015 7. Performance evaluations of independent directors 8. To take note of the various compliances 9. Authorisation to file e-form DPT-3 10. Any other agenda with the permission of the Chairman. The Board Of Directors Of The Company Considered And Approved The Audited Financial Results Together With The Audit Report For The Quarter And Year Ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer & Appointment of Secretarial Auditor With reference to the mail dated 24.07.2024 received from BSE, we hereby attaching revised Corporate Announcement made under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)Regulation, 2015 on 24.04.2024, concerning the resignation of the Company Secretary. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024