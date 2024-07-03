Inland Printers Ltd Summary

Incorporated on November 03, 1978 as a Public Limited Company, Inland Printers Limited (IPL) is engaged in E-commerce activity relating to printing business. The Company presently produces/markets printed products such as Memorandum & Articles of Association, Annual Reports, Dividend Warrants, Interest Warrants, Continuous Stationery and Computer Forms, Prospectus and Other Documents, Corporate Profiles, Application and Business Forms, Brochures, Publicity Material, Product Literature and Books. In Apr.95, it came out with a Rs 12-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 50 to part-finance its expansion-cum-modernisation activities by increasing the production capacity from 540 to 1771 million standard printing impressions pa. It is proposed to expand and modernise the documentation and design studio with computerised typesetting, laser proofing, CAD for text and graphics with facilities for scanning and imaging, photo offset film and plate processing, sheet fed and high-speed web-offset printing including production of computer business forms, modern fully automatic binding, improved storage and material handling, packaging and mailing of printed products.IPL has a service tie-up with R R Donnelley Financials for international financial printing jobs.During the year 1999-2000, the company entered into an agreement to sell the companys building at Andheri to M/s Dreamworks Entertainment & Software Ltd., inorder to retire huge debts mounting in the past few years. The company is taking steps to implement the development of software and internet related activities.During the year 2015, Company undertook some small activities related to consultancy in the field of E-Commerce.During the year 2022-23, the Amalgamation of the Holding Company (Inland Printers Ltd) with Parthiv Corporate Advisory Private Limited was made effective on 1st January, 2023.