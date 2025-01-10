Innokaiz India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.22
7.51
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.64
19.7
18.42
10.5
Net Worth
47.86
27.21
18.43
10.51
Minority Interest
Debt
18.69
0.64
1.32
1.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
66.55
27.85
19.75
11.55
Fixed Assets
22.74
4.01
4.18
3.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.7
0.44
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.12
0.07
0.03
Networking Capital
36.3
17.35
7.39
1.77
Inventories
0.82
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.57
23.12
21.51
17.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
49.1
22.6
15.86
11.23
Sundry Creditors
-10.42
-23.06
-18.08
-14.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.77
-5.31
-11.9
-12.4
Cash
4.66
5.93
8.09
6.56
Total Assets
66.56
27.85
19.74
11.55
