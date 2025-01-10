iifl-logo-icon 1
Innokaiz India Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.22

7.51

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.64

19.7

18.42

10.5

Net Worth

47.86

27.21

18.43

10.51

Minority Interest

Debt

18.69

0.64

1.32

1.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

66.55

27.85

19.75

11.55

Fixed Assets

22.74

4.01

4.18

3.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.7

0.44

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.16

0.12

0.07

0.03

Networking Capital

36.3

17.35

7.39

1.77

Inventories

0.82

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.57

23.12

21.51

17.7

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

49.1

22.6

15.86

11.23

Sundry Creditors

-10.42

-23.06

-18.08

-14.76

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.77

-5.31

-11.9

-12.4

Cash

4.66

5.93

8.09

6.56

Total Assets

66.56

27.85

19.74

11.55

