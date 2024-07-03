iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Innokaiz India Ltd Share Price

40.8
(-0.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41
  • Day's High41
  • 52 Wk High117.95
  • Prev. Close40.9
  • Day's Low40.8
  • 52 Wk Low 33.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.97
  • P/E18.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.82
  • EPS2.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Innokaiz India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

41

Prev. Close

40.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.97

Day's High

41

Day's Low

40.8

52 Week's High

117.95

52 Week's Low

33.2

Book Value

46.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.71

P/E

18.76

EPS

2.18

Divi. Yield

0

Innokaiz India Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Innokaiz India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Innokaiz India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023May-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.98%

Non-Promoter- 28.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Innokaiz India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.22

7.51

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.64

19.7

18.42

10.5

Net Worth

47.86

27.21

18.43

10.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Innokaiz India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Innokaiz India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Balakrishnan Sukumarbalakrishnan

Executive Director

Selvaraj Durairaj

Non Executive Director

Kesavapathy

Independent Director

Sivagami R

Independent Director

Ramamoorthy Kumaresan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mamta Saini

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innokaiz India Ltd

Summary

Innokaiz India Ltd was originally incorporated on January 11, 2013 as a Private Limited Company as Innokaiz India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Subsequently, on August 26, 2022 Company converted to Public Company and consequently, the name changed to Innokaiz India Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on September 27, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.Promoted by Mr. Balakrishnan Sukumarbalakrishnan, the Company is a corporate services and solutions provider Company, which emerged as are a one stop solution provider for various corporate needs. It offer a comprehensive range of services covering Advertising and Marketing Solutions including Digital Marketing, Corporate Travel Arrangements, Gifting Solutions, Event Management etc. Recently, the Company has ventured into new business vertical i.e., E - Commerce Business. It has executed several large projects for various banks, insurance companies, Asset Management Companies, etc. There is service level on every assignment , which is cost-effective to clients.In 2022, it made a world record for conducting 15,250 road shows / lead generations / sales promotion activities and was recognized by Lincoln Book of Records for the same.The Company has filed a Draft Prospectus and is planning to raise capital from Public by issuing 26,88,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Innokaiz India Ltd share price today?

The Innokaiz India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innokaiz India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innokaiz India Ltd is ₹41.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innokaiz India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innokaiz India Ltd is 18.76 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innokaiz India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innokaiz India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innokaiz India Ltd is ₹33.2 and ₹117.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Innokaiz India Ltd?

Innokaiz India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -51.32%, 6 Month at -20.24%, 3 Month at -2.62% and 1 Month at 4.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innokaiz India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innokaiz India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Innokaiz India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.