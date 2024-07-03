SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹41
Prev. Close₹40.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.97
Day's High₹41
Day's Low₹40.8
52 Week's High₹117.95
52 Week's Low₹33.2
Book Value₹46.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.71
P/E18.76
EPS2.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.22
7.51
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.64
19.7
18.42
10.5
Net Worth
47.86
27.21
18.43
10.51
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Balakrishnan Sukumarbalakrishnan
Executive Director
Selvaraj Durairaj
Non Executive Director
Kesavapathy
Independent Director
Sivagami R
Independent Director
Ramamoorthy Kumaresan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mamta Saini
Reports by Innokaiz India Ltd
Summary
Innokaiz India Ltd was originally incorporated on January 11, 2013 as a Private Limited Company as Innokaiz India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Subsequently, on August 26, 2022 Company converted to Public Company and consequently, the name changed to Innokaiz India Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on September 27, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.Promoted by Mr. Balakrishnan Sukumarbalakrishnan, the Company is a corporate services and solutions provider Company, which emerged as are a one stop solution provider for various corporate needs. It offer a comprehensive range of services covering Advertising and Marketing Solutions including Digital Marketing, Corporate Travel Arrangements, Gifting Solutions, Event Management etc. Recently, the Company has ventured into new business vertical i.e., E - Commerce Business. It has executed several large projects for various banks, insurance companies, Asset Management Companies, etc. There is service level on every assignment , which is cost-effective to clients.In 2022, it made a world record for conducting 15,250 road shows / lead generations / sales promotion activities and was recognized by Lincoln Book of Records for the same.The Company has filed a Draft Prospectus and is planning to raise capital from Public by issuing 26,88,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.
Read More
The Innokaiz India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innokaiz India Ltd is ₹41.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Innokaiz India Ltd is 18.76 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innokaiz India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innokaiz India Ltd is ₹33.2 and ₹117.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Innokaiz India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -51.32%, 6 Month at -20.24%, 3 Month at -2.62% and 1 Month at 4.04%.
