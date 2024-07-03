Innokaiz India Ltd Summary

Innokaiz India Ltd was originally incorporated on January 11, 2013 as a Private Limited Company as Innokaiz India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Subsequently, on August 26, 2022 Company converted to Public Company and consequently, the name changed to Innokaiz India Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on September 27, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.Promoted by Mr. Balakrishnan Sukumarbalakrishnan, the Company is a corporate services and solutions provider Company, which emerged as are a one stop solution provider for various corporate needs. It offer a comprehensive range of services covering Advertising and Marketing Solutions including Digital Marketing, Corporate Travel Arrangements, Gifting Solutions, Event Management etc. Recently, the Company has ventured into new business vertical i.e., E - Commerce Business. It has executed several large projects for various banks, insurance companies, Asset Management Companies, etc. There is service level on every assignment , which is cost-effective to clients.In 2022, it made a world record for conducting 15,250 road shows / lead generations / sales promotion activities and was recognized by Lincoln Book of Records for the same.The Company has filed a Draft Prospectus and is planning to raise capital from Public by issuing 26,88,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.