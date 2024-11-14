|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Innokaiz India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Bord meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 28th August, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Audited Results Innokaiz India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half-year and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.