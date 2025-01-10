Innova Captab Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
57.23
48
12
12
Preference Capital
0
46.85
0
0
Reserves
666.49
220.32
198.83
132.82
Net Worth
723.72
315.17
210.83
144.82
Minority Interest
Debt
243.92
189.94
176.06
45.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.99
5.92
2.52
1.93
Total Liabilities
974.63
511.03
389.41
191.78
Fixed Assets
502.54
182.92
161.24
86.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
60
60
60
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.15
1.52
1.33
1.33
Networking Capital
323.59
251.6
164.64
92.15
Inventories
93.99
97.27
105.29
91.45
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
217.39
229.68
173.85
138.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
194.79
93.49
41.01
39.99
Sundry Creditors
-167.19
-148.66
-140.43
-112.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-15.39
-20.18
-15.08
-65.61
Cash
86.35
14.99
2.19
11.89
Total Assets
974.63
511.03
389.4
191.77
