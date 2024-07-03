Summary

Innova Captab Limited was incorporated as Harun Health Care Private Limited, dated January 3, 2005, as a Private Limited Company at Mumbai. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Harun Health Care Private Limited to Innova Captab Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 2, 2010, was issued by RoC to the Company. Subsequently, Company got converted to a Public Company on July 12, 2018, and the name was changed to Innova Captab Limited, dated July 26, 2018.The Company is an integrated pharmaceutical company in India with a presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution and marketing and exports. Their business includes contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business providing manufacturing services to Indian pharmaceutical companies, domestic branded generics business and an international branded generics business. Their CDMO product portfolio spans across both acute and chronic therapeutic areas. These CDMO services and products include commercial large-scale manufacturing of generic products, which allow customers in offering multiple dosage forms, including oral solids, oral liquids, dry syrups and injectables, modified and release forms of tablets in capsules. It has 2 manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Their facilities further produce tablets, capsules, dry syrups, dry powder injections, ointments and liquid orals. In 200

