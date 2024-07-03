SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,192.6
Prev. Close₹1,182.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,423.88
Day's High₹1,259
Day's Low₹1,192.6
52 Week's High₹1,215
52 Week's Low₹421.35
Book Value₹134.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,986.31
P/E78.27
EPS15.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
57.23
48
12
12
Preference Capital
0
46.85
0
0
Reserves
666.49
220.32
198.83
132.82
Net Worth
723.72
315.17
210.83
144.82
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,081.31
926.38
800.53
410.66
373.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,081.31
926.38
800.53
410.66
373.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.49
9.2
2.88
1.37
1.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
JAYANT VASUDEO RAO
Director
Shirish Gundopant Belapure
Director
SUDHIR KUMAR BASSI
Director
PRIYANKA DIXIT
Director
ARCHIT AGGARWAL
Company Secretary
Neeharika Shukla
Whole Time Director
MANOJ KUMAR LOHARIWALA
Managing Director
VINAY KUMAR LOHARIWALA
Director
MAHENDAR KORTHIWADA
Summary
Innova Captab Limited was incorporated as Harun Health Care Private Limited, dated January 3, 2005, as a Private Limited Company at Mumbai. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Harun Health Care Private Limited to Innova Captab Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 2, 2010, was issued by RoC to the Company. Subsequently, Company got converted to a Public Company on July 12, 2018, and the name was changed to Innova Captab Limited, dated July 26, 2018.The Company is an integrated pharmaceutical company in India with a presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution and marketing and exports. Their business includes contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business providing manufacturing services to Indian pharmaceutical companies, domestic branded generics business and an international branded generics business. Their CDMO product portfolio spans across both acute and chronic therapeutic areas. These CDMO services and products include commercial large-scale manufacturing of generic products, which allow customers in offering multiple dosage forms, including oral solids, oral liquids, dry syrups and injectables, modified and release forms of tablets in capsules. It has 2 manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Their facilities further produce tablets, capsules, dry syrups, dry powder injections, ointments and liquid orals. In 200
The Innova Captab Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1220.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innova Captab Ltd is ₹6986.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Innova Captab Ltd is 78.27 and 8.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innova Captab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innova Captab Ltd is ₹421.35 and ₹1215 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Innova Captab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 115.14%, 6 Month at 135.81%, 3 Month at 54.81% and 1 Month at 8.19%.
