Innova Captab Ltd Share Price

1,220.85
(3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,192.6
  • Day's High1,259
  • 52 Wk High1,215
  • Prev. Close1,182.95
  • Day's Low1,192.6
  • 52 Wk Low 421.35
  • Turnover (lac)2,423.88
  • P/E78.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value134.85
  • EPS15.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,986.31
  • Div. Yield0
Innova Captab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,192.6

Prev. Close

1,182.95

Turnover(Lac.)

2,423.88

Day's High

1,259

Day's Low

1,192.6

52 Week's High

1,215

52 Week's Low

421.35

Book Value

134.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,986.31

P/E

78.27

EPS

15.08

Divi. Yield

0

Innova Captab Ltd Corporate Action

25 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Aug, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Innova Captab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Innova Captab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.89%

Non-Promoter- 21.62%

Institutions: 21.62%

Non-Institutions: 27.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Innova Captab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

57.23

48

12

12

Preference Capital

0

46.85

0

0

Reserves

666.49

220.32

198.83

132.82

Net Worth

723.72

315.17

210.83

144.82

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,081.31

926.38

800.53

410.66

373.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,081.31

926.38

800.53

410.66

373.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.49

9.2

2.88

1.37

1.3

Innova Captab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Innova Captab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

JAYANT VASUDEO RAO

Director

Shirish Gundopant Belapure

Director

SUDHIR KUMAR BASSI

Director

PRIYANKA DIXIT

Director

ARCHIT AGGARWAL

Company Secretary

Neeharika Shukla

Whole Time Director

MANOJ KUMAR LOHARIWALA

Managing Director

VINAY KUMAR LOHARIWALA

Director

MAHENDAR KORTHIWADA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innova Captab Ltd

Summary

Innova Captab Limited was incorporated as Harun Health Care Private Limited, dated January 3, 2005, as a Private Limited Company at Mumbai. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Harun Health Care Private Limited to Innova Captab Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 2, 2010, was issued by RoC to the Company. Subsequently, Company got converted to a Public Company on July 12, 2018, and the name was changed to Innova Captab Limited, dated July 26, 2018.The Company is an integrated pharmaceutical company in India with a presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution and marketing and exports. Their business includes contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business providing manufacturing services to Indian pharmaceutical companies, domestic branded generics business and an international branded generics business. Their CDMO product portfolio spans across both acute and chronic therapeutic areas. These CDMO services and products include commercial large-scale manufacturing of generic products, which allow customers in offering multiple dosage forms, including oral solids, oral liquids, dry syrups and injectables, modified and release forms of tablets in capsules. It has 2 manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Their facilities further produce tablets, capsules, dry syrups, dry powder injections, ointments and liquid orals. In 200
Company FAQs

What is the Innova Captab Ltd share price today?

The Innova Captab Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1220.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innova Captab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innova Captab Ltd is ₹6986.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innova Captab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innova Captab Ltd is 78.27 and 8.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innova Captab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innova Captab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innova Captab Ltd is ₹421.35 and ₹1215 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Innova Captab Ltd?

Innova Captab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 115.14%, 6 Month at 135.81%, 3 Month at 54.81% and 1 Month at 8.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innova Captab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innova Captab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.90 %
Institutions - 21.62 %
Public - 27.48 %

