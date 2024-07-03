Innova Captab Ltd Summary

Innova Captab Limited was incorporated as Harun Health Care Private Limited, dated January 3, 2005, as a Private Limited Company at Mumbai. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Harun Health Care Private Limited to Innova Captab Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 2, 2010, was issued by RoC to the Company. Subsequently, Company got converted to a Public Company on July 12, 2018, and the name was changed to Innova Captab Limited, dated July 26, 2018.The Company is an integrated pharmaceutical company in India with a presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution and marketing and exports. Their business includes contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business providing manufacturing services to Indian pharmaceutical companies, domestic branded generics business and an international branded generics business. Their CDMO product portfolio spans across both acute and chronic therapeutic areas. These CDMO services and products include commercial large-scale manufacturing of generic products, which allow customers in offering multiple dosage forms, including oral solids, oral liquids, dry syrups and injectables, modified and release forms of tablets in capsules. It has 2 manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Their facilities further produce tablets, capsules, dry syrups, dry powder injections, ointments and liquid orals. In 2006, the first manufacturing plant got established in Baddi, at Himachal Pradesh. In 2010, it commenced operations at the cephalosporin block of their plant in Baddi. In 2021, the Company acquired business of Innova Captab, a Partnership Firm, as a going concern through Slump Sale effective in March, 2021 and acquired Univentis Medicare Limited (UML) 100% equity shares effective on December 31, 2021 and consequently, The Univentis Foundation became a Subsidiary of Company on June 14, 2021.The Company commenced construction to establish an industrial plant in Jammu and Kashmir and to build an R&D center in Panchkula, Haryana in 2022. In December 2023, the Company came up with an IPO aggregating to Rs 570 Crores by issuing 12,723,214 Equity Shares, comprising 7,142,857 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 320 Crore through Fresh Issue and 5,580,357 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 250 Crore through Offer for Sale. The Company acquired Sharon Bio-Medicine Limited through CIRP process in June, 2023.