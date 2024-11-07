Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Innova Captab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Innova Captab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. August 09, 2024.Approval of the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and appointment of internal auditor for FY 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Innova Captab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Innova Captab Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e.29th May 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 29th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 29, 2024. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Innova Captab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Innova Captab Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Un-Audited ( standalone and Consolidated) financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31,2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024