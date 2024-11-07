iifl-logo-icon 1
Innova Captab Ltd Board Meeting

1,016.3
(-2.14%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Innova Captab CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Innova Captab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Innova Captab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. August 09, 2024.Approval of the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and appointment of internal auditor for FY 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Innova Captab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Innova Captab Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e.29th May 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 29th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 29, 2024. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Innova Captab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Innova Captab Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Un-Audited ( standalone and Consolidated) financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31,2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
Innova Captab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2023. Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. January 18 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 18th January 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) Copy of Newspaper Advertisement dated January 19, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

