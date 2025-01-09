Innova Captab Ltd Management Discussions

Economic Overview

Global Economy

The global economy has shown remarkable resilience amid post-pandemic supply chain disruptions, an energy and food crisis from Russias invasion of Ukraine, and a significant inflation surge. Synchronized global monetary policy tightening has stabilized growth and slowed inflation. Projections for 2024 and 2025 indicate stable growth at 3.2%1. The median inflation is projected to decline from 2.8%2 in late 2024 to 2.4%2 by the end of 2025. While the US has surpassed its pre-pandemic growth trends, low-income developing countries face more economic scarring.

Growth trends in advance economies are stabilizing below pre-pandemic averages, with a slight increase in the 2024 forecast to 1.7%1 and 2025 remaining at 1.8%1. Emerging and developing economies are projected to grow at 4.2%1 this year and in 2025, while Chinas growth forecast remains stable at 4.6%1 for 2024. Projections indicate continued stability and decreasing inflation, despite risks such as rising oil prices and economic divergences. Policymakers must focus on strategies to rebuild fiscal buffers, enhance growth prospects, and preserve improved policy frameworks to ensure sustained resilience and global cooperation.

Source

(World Economic Outlook, April 2024: Steady but Slow: Resilience amid Divergence (imf.org)

2

https://www.imf.org/en/Blogs/Articles/2024/04/16/global-economy-

remains-resilient-despite-uneven-growth-challenges-ahead

3

https://ackermanngroup.com/blog/market-perspective-q1-2024/)

Indian Economy

The Indian economy has displayed remarkable resilience and robust growth, defying global headwinds. It has emerged as a bright spot in the international economic landscape. The latest data for the year ending March 2024 shows an 8.2%1 real growth in the economy, surpassing all expectations. Driving this stellar performance is the strong momentum witnessed across critical sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and government capital expenditure. The manufacturing sector, once a laggard, has turned a corner, growing at an impressive 8.9%1 year-on- year in the three months ending in March 2024.

While the overall economic landscape is encouraging, there are some concerns. Private consumption growth has lagged at 4%2, reflecting the slower growth in employment-heavy sectors such as agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing, and

trade, hotels, and transportation. This trend highlights the need for inclusive growth and measures to stimulate employment opportunities in these vital sectors.

Looking ahead, most economists are cautiously optimistic for FY 25, with growth estimates ranging between 6.5%-7%2. This tempered outlook reflects the potential disappearance of the subsidies-distortion effect, declining fiscal stimulus, and concerns over a slower global economic environment. Nonetheless, the Indian economys remarkable performance in the face of adversity is a testament to its resilience and the efficacy of the Governments policies. With sustained efforts towards inclusive growth, strategic investments, and prudent fiscal management, India is well-positioned to solidify its position as an economic powerhouse on the global stage.

Source

(1https://www. cnbc.com/2024/05/31/indias-economy-grows-faster- than-expected-in-jan-march-on-strong-manufacturing.html 2https://www. financialexpress. com/policy/economy-economists-give-a- thumbs-up-to-robust-fy24-gdp-ahead-of-poll-results-on-june-4-maintain- fy25-estimates-at-6-5-7-3510085/)

Industry Overview

Global Pharmaceutical Market

The global pharmaceutical market has experienced significant growth, at a CAGR of 5% from around USD 1,135 billion in 2017 to approximately USD 1,457 billion in 2022. Following a powerful performance in 2021 and 2022 due to pent-up demand, the market is projected to stabilize in 2023. It is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate of 4.5-5% CAGR over the next five years, reaching an estimated USD 1,750 to 1,800 billion by 2027. Pharmaceutical companies worldwide are focusing on providing personalized treatment options and precision medicine tailored to individual patient needs, preferences, and genetic makeup. Additionally, there is a rise in the uptake of generic medicines, as cost-effective and efficient treatment alternatives.

Pharmaceutical companies worldwide are increasingly focusing on offering customized treatment options and precision medicine tailored to the needs of individual

Indian Pharmaceutical Market

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is a global powerhouse, ranking third in terms of volume and valued at ? 3.6-3.8 trillion (inclusive of bulk drugs and formulation exports) as of FY 23. The industry can be broadly categorized into formulations and bulk drugs, with the former further divided into domestic and export formulations, each holding a significant market share. Currently, Indian exports account for approximately 3.5% of global pharmaceutical exports and are mainly dominated by low value generic drugs. India exports pharmaceuticals to over 200 countries and territories, including highly regulated markets such as the US, the UK, the European Union, and Canada. The country

patients. Additionally, there has been a notable increase in the uptake of generic medicines, driven by their cost advantages and effectiveness in treatment. Overall, the global pharmaceutical industry continues to evolve, with a focus on innovation, accessibility, and personalized healthcare solutions.

boasts a comprehensive ecosystem for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, with companies possessing state-of-the-art facilities and skilled technical personnel. Additionally, India is home to several renowned pharmaceutical educational and research institutions, as well as a robust ecosystem of allied industries.

Currently, the Indian pharmaceutical market has demonstrated robust growth, achieving an 8.8% increase in value as of June 2024. Key therapies such as anti- infectives, gastro, and respiratory have shown double-digit growth rates, underscoring their significant contributions to the overall market performance. Growth drivers include new product introductions and price increases, which have

positively impacted the market. These developments align with Indias comprehensive ecosystem for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, enhancing the sectors global standing. Looking forward, the industry is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, driven by ongoing innovations, an expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for pharmaceuticals across various therapeutic segments.

Moreover, government initiatives such as the production- linked incentive (PLI) scheme and healthcare expansion efforts like Ayushman Bharat serve as catalysts for industry growth. The recent introduction of the PRIP MedTech Sector scheme further amplifies efforts to bolster domestic pharmaceutical production. The industrys expansion is further supported by rising health awareness, an increase in lifestyle diseases, and growing demand for affordable healthcare solutions. These synergies between policy support, technological advancements, and healthcare infrastructure expansion position Indias pharmaceutical sector as a beacon of innovation and sustainability on the global stage.

Source

(DGFT, CRISIL MI&A Research and Assessment of Indias Pharmaceutical Market 2024 by Smart Research Insights, IPM Performance - PharmaTrac Jun)

Trends in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Growth in Outsourcing Trend and their Advantages for / Larger Players

Pharmaceutical companies face ongoing pressure to speed up product commercialization, making outsourcing a key strategy. By leveraging contract services, these companies gain access to technology, capacity, resources, and expertise not available in house. Outsourcing, now a standard practice among leading international pharmaceutical companies, allows for multiple concurrent projects and cost reduction by avoiding significant capital expenditures. In India, the pharmaceutical industrys outsourcing was estimated at 3540% in FY 23, covering activities such as screening and lead identification to toxicology, preclinical studies, clinical trials, manufacturing, and marketing. This approach often leads to successful project outcomes that exceed expectations. Large pharmaceutical companies benefit from reduced costs and faster time-to-market, as contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) can produce products more cost-effectively due to economies of scale.

The Rise of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Global CDMO Market

In recent years, CDMOs have emerged as an important model reshaping the landscape of the global pharmaceutical industry. With heightened globalization and a focus on cost efficiency and operational optimization, they have garnered widespread acceptance worldwide. The increasing demand for generic medicines and biologies, coupled with the imperative to reducetime-to-market (TTM), has underscored the significance of contract manufacturing and outsourcing activities for pharmaceutical companies.

Pharmaceutical firms are increasingly outsourcing R&D activities to CDMOs to streamline drug development timelines and control costs. Partnerships with manufacturers in emerging countries provide access to skilled, cost-effective workforce and quality data. CDMOs

are appealing due to their ability to drive innovation, provide specialized knowledge and technology, and enhance speed and agility in drug development. This synergy is evident in the growing trend of formulation development outsourcing, positioning CDMOs to gain significant advantages over inhouse facilities. Complementing CDMOs, contract research organizations (CROs) offer outsourcing services for drug development, clinical research, and trials.

The global CDMO formulations market is projected to reach USD 40-45 billion by 2027, driven by strong growth in outsourcing. Many large pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing their research and manufacturing to specialized CDMOs. Additionally, there is a growing trend of outsourcing formulation R&D activities to CDMOs. The rising penetration of generics and the development of new molecules are expected to further support the growth of the CDMO market in the near to medium term. J

Source

(CRISIL MI&A Research)

Indian CDMO Market

The Indian CDMO market has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, with a CAGR of 14% from FY 18 to FY 23. This momentum is expected to continue over the next five years, driven by the industrys insatiable appetite for innovation and Indias burgeoning export potential. By FY 28, the Indian CDMO market (including domestic and exports) is projected to reach ? 2,400 to 2,500 billion, at a CAGR of approximately 12-14% from ? 1,310 billion in FY 23. The CDMO segments growth is fueled by the increasing demand for outsourcing the development and manufacturing of new products from large pharmaceutical companies, both Indian and multinational/global. The key growth drivers in the CDMO industry include the rise of asset-light pharmaceutical companies, pursuit of cost awareness and manufacturing efficiency, focus on product and packaging innovation, CDMOs ability to enable customers end-market aspirations through combination products and new dosages, surge in generics and institutionalization of the pharmaceutical industry, end-to-end services, time-to-market, strong development in the export market, maintaining margins, regulatory changes, and increasing economies of scale. All

these factors are shifting the CDMO status from supplier to partner.

Furthermore, the revised Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, will mandate stricter quality management standards, incorporating WHO-GMP guidelines and emphasizing robust quality systems, risk management, and stringent documentation practices with effects from July 01, 2024 as per notification in early January by Drugs and Cosmetics Rule 1945 prescribes good manufacturing practices (GMP) for pharmaceutical products. For Innova Captab Limited, which already adheres to these processes, the new regulations will further consolidate its competitive advantage over other Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers. By maintaining high standards and ensuring compliance with the latest guidelines, Innova Captab Limited can enhance its reputation for quality and reliability. This will not only reinforce its market position but also open up new opportunities for exports, as global markets increasingly seek suppliers who meet international quality standards.

Note: P-Projected, CDMO market is inclusive of domestic as well as export values of APIs and Formulation

The Indian CDMO market caters to a significant portion of total production in the Indian pharmaceutical market. As of FY 23, approximately 35-40% of the Indian pharmaceutical production was catered to by CDMOs in India. Their market share is expected to rise to approximately 40-45% by FY 28. The expected growth in the Indian CDMO market from FY 23 to FY 28 (CAGR of 12-14%) is stronger than that in the Indian domestic formulation market across the same period (CAGR of 9-10%). This is mainly due to the strong growth of outsourcing in global pharmaceutical industry and rise of Indias export potential. Further, the need for pharmaceutical companies to achieve better products and patient compliance is expected to further drive the growth of the Indian CDMO market.

Source

(CRISIL MI&A Research)

Indian CDMO Market

Key Growth Drivers for the CDMO Industry

Rising Outsourcing Trends

Pharmaceutical companies increasingly outsource the discovery, development, and manufacturing of new products to save on fixed or capital costs and gain access to specialized capabilities not available in-house. CDMOs offer niche services, including product development, characterization, manufacturing of clinical and commercial APIs, drug products, and ancillary services like clinical, logistical, distribution, and regulatory support.

Growing Demand for Generics

With many patents for innovative drugs expiring, pharmaceutical companies are actively exploring the generic market, breaking the monopoly of multinational pharmaceutical companies in Europe and America. India has a high share of ANDA approvals worldwide, indicating a strong presence of Indian generic players in regulated markets like the US. This trend offers significant export opportunities for Indian CDMO players, who are expected to partner with pharmaceutical companies to overcome process barriers. The expiration of patents presents a substantial growth opportunity for Indian CDMOs.

Strong Export Growth

Indias robust export growth is expected to benefit CDMO players. CRISIL projects Indias formulation exports to register a CAGR of 6-8% from FY 23 to 25, compared to an 8-9% CAGR over the previous five years (FY 18 to 23). As more companies outsource their development and manufacturing activities to CDMOs to meet export demands, this segment in India will grow. Additionally, Covid-19 vaccine development presents opportunities for CDMOs to partner strategically with pharmaceutical companies in vaccine development and manufacturing processes.

High ANDA Approval Share

India leads in ANDA approvals, which positions the country well to address the growing generic drugs market in the US. The decline in ANDA approvals in 2021 led to lower new launches and pricing pressure on existing products. Despite this, the share of Indian players in total ANDA approvals recovered in 2022. This share is expected to increase in the medium term, with new product launches helping to alleviate pricing pressure.

Indian Domestic Formulation market

Thriving on a wave of domestic demand, Indias formulation market is poised for sustained growth. Capturing roughly 2-3% of the global pharmaceutical market share in FY 23, this segment has witnessed an impressive 9% CAGR between FY 18 and 2023. This momentum is expected to continue, with projections indicating a CAGR of 9-10% over the next five years. By FY 28, the market is anticipated to reach a robust ? 2.8-3.0 trillion, due to rise in chronic diseases, growing healthcare awareness, and improved access to quality medical care.

Review and Outlook of Indian Domestic Formulation Market ( in trillion)

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes are propelling the Indian pharmaceutical industry forward. The chronic segment is projected to expand at a 10-11% CAGR from FY 23 to FY 28. This growth is further amplified by a burgeoning population, leading to a naturally increasing demand for medications. India is poised to become a global leader in pharmaceutical spending in the coming years. Additionally, Government initiatives like the PLI scheme, which incentivizes domestic manufacturing of key ingredients, act as a tailwind for the industrys ascent.

Source

(AIOCD AWACS, CRISIL MI&A Research)

Government Enhances Domestic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing with PLI Scheme

PLI for APIs

Scheme Duration: FY 21 to FY 30 Financial Allocation: 69.40 billion

The incentive scheme targets 41 key products, encompassing 53 critical APIs. Incentives will be provided on the incremental sales of eligible products manufactured in India for a span of six years. The incentive rates are set at 10% for the initial four years, 8% for the fifth year, and 6% for the sixth year on the sales of qualifying products.

Establishment of Bulk Drug Parks

Scheme Duration: FY 21 to FY 25 Financial Allocation: 30 billion

The scheme aims to establish three bulk drug parks across the country, equipped with common facilities like solvent recovery plants, distillation units, power and steam units, and common effluent treatment plants (ETPs). The grant-in-aid will cover 90% of the project cost for northeastern and hilly states and 70% for other states.

PLI-2

In March 2021, the Government of India extended the PLI scheme to include formulations, along with APIs and key starting materials listed under the previous notification.

Scheme Duration: FY 21 to FY 29 Financial Allocation: 150 billion

This scheme applies to 41 identified products, covering 53 APIs, drug intermediates, and key starting materials. Incentives will be provided on the incremental sales of eligible products manufactured in India for six years, with rates of 10% for the first four years, 8% for the fifth year, and 6% for the sixth year. Additionally, the scheme offers a 10% incentive on eligible sales of formulations for six years for each participant. Participants not covered under the first scheme may avail themselves of the second scheme.

Source

Company Overview

As a leading integrated pharmaceutical company in India, Innova Captab Limited (referred to as Innova, our Company or the Company) plays a vital role across the entire pharmaceutical value chain, including R&D, manufacturing, drug distribution, marketing, and exports. The Companys commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive achievements. Our CDMO business stands out as one of the top performers, demonstrating strong operating revenue, robust profit margins, and high returns on capital employed.

The Companys extensive reach and high client satisfaction are reflected in its service to 182 and 193 CDMO customers in FY 23 and FY 24, respectively. Its diverse portfolio of over 600 generic products is marketed through a robust network of approximately 5,000 distributors and 150,000 retail pharmacies in India.

Additionally, Innovas international presence is expanding rapidly, with exports to 25 countries in FY 24. The Companys commitment to innovation is underscored by its dedicated R&D laboratory and its forthcoming facility in Jammu. These initiatives reflect Innovas continuous pursuit of excellence and growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Notably, the recent acquisition of Sharon Bio-Medicine Limited has strengthened the Companys formulation manufacturing capabilities along with the addition of API manufacturing, further enhancing its competitiveness and product portfolio.

Through these strategic initiatives, Innova reaffirms its commitment to driving sustainable growth and delivering value to stakeholders while advancing its mission of enhancing global healthcare outcomes.

Innovas Portfolio

CDMO Services and Products

Innovas CDMO division specializes in the commercial large- scale manufacturing of generic products, tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. The Company procures APIs and other necessary materials from both domestic and international suppliers, ensuring adherence to stringent quality standards. With a diverse portfolio of formulation capabilities, it offers various dosage forms, including oral solids, oral liquids, dry syrups, and injectables, alongside more complex delivery systems like modified and sustained release formulations. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as nano-technology, Innova aims to deliver high- quality, efficacious generic products to its customers.

Domestic Branded Generics

In its domestic branded generics business, Innova markets and distributes generic formulation products under its own brand names within India. With a strategic focus on addressing the countrys demand for affordable and quality medicines, the Company offers a wide range of dosage forms, including oral solids, liquids, syrups, and injectables, catering to various healthcare needs. Branded generics, which are generic copies of original drugs with new brand names, play a crucial role in providing cost-effective alternatives to patients, contributing significantly to the Indian pharmaceutical markets growth.

International Branded Generics

Expanding its footprint beyond domestic borders, Innovas international branded generics business focuses on emerging and semi-regulated markets worldwide. The Company exports branded generic products to numerous countries, with a strategic emphasis on penetrating regulated markets like the UK and Canada. With active product registrations and ongoing registration applications with international authorities, Innova is committed to providing high-quality generic pharmaceuticals globally, catering to diverse patient populations and healthcare systems.

Sharon Bio-Medicine

The recent acquisition of Sharon Bio-Medicine Limited marks a strategic milestone in the Companys expansion journey, particularly in the API segment. With Sharons robust manufacturing capabilities and diverse portfolio of APIs and intermediates, Innova is poised to significantly enhance its presence and competitiveness in key therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, antifungal, antidiabetic, muscle relaxant, analgesic, antipyretic, NSAID and antipsychotic medications. By integrating Sharons API products, including Eperisone Hydrochloride, Trimetazidine Hydrochloride, Miconazole Nitrate, Ketoconazole, Trazadone, Glimepiride

and Nifedipine, into Innovas existing offerings, the Company aims to broaden its product portfolio and strengthen its foothold in the pharmaceutical market.

This strategic acquisition aligns seamlessly with the Companys growth strategy, complementing its value chain, enabling it to leverage synergies, optimize its supply chain efficiency, and capitalize on emerging market opportunities, both domestically and internationally. Through this acquisition, Innova reaffirms its commitment to driving sustainable growth and delivering value to its stakeholders while advancing its mission of enhancing global healthcare outcomes.

Financial Performance (On a Consolidated Basis)

In the transition from FY 23 to FY 24, Innova Captab exhibited substantial financial growth, underscoring its strong market position and operational efficiency. The companys revenue from operations rose from ? 9,263.80 million in FY 23 to ? 10,813.05 million in FY 24, reflecting a significant increase that highlights the companys ability to scale its business effectively. More than 80% of this revenue was driven by a client base that has been associated with the company for over five years, demonstrating the strength of its long-term relationships. Profit After Tax (PAT) also saw a notable rise, increasing from ? 679.54 million in FY 23 to ? 943.45 million in FY 24. This growth was accompanied by an improvement in the EBITDA margin, which went from 13.26% in FY 23 to 15.44% in FY 24, indicating enhanced profitability. Innova Captab maintained strong financial metrics, and with ongoing investments such as Jammu plant, company is poised to demonstrate its capacity to drive value creation while continuing its growth trajectory.

Particulars FY '22 FY '23 FY '24 Revenue from operations (? in million) 8,005.26 9,263.80 10,813.05 EBITDA (? in million) 989.03 1,228.45 1,669.42 EBITDA Margin 12.4% 13.3% 15.4% PAT (? in million) 639.53 679.54 943.45 PAT Margin 8.0% 7.3% 8.7% Sales of Goods and Services outside India: As a Percentage of Revenue from Operations 9.6% 8.7% 22.7% ROE 30.7% 24.6% 11.4% ROCE1 23.5% 22.6% 14.3% Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio1 5.1 5.4 1.71 Working Capital Days 99 99 84

Research & Development and Greenfield Expansion

At the heart of Innova Captabs operations is its dynamic in-house R&D division, which is pivotal to its innovation efforts. Based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, this division is complemented by state-of-the-art laboratories and pilot equipment that drive product development. Recognized by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), the R&D team, consisting of over 35 scientists and engineers, is further expanding with a new hub in Panchkula, Haryana. This expansion underscores Innovas commitment to capturing early development and manufacturing opportunities by attracting top experts in formulation and analytical method development.

In line with our growth strategy, we are set to elevate our production capabilities with the construction of a new manufacturing unit in Jammu. This advanced facility will significantly bolster our capacity in producing a diverse array of products, including Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Penum, and BFS. It will support the manufacturing of oral solid dosages, dry powder injectables, dry syrups, large and small volume parenterals, and respiratory respule products. We anticipate leveraging the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu & Kashmir, which offers substantial benefits such as GST incentives, capital interest subvention, and other valuable incentives provided by the Government of India.

Harnessing its robust R&D prowess and expanding manufacturing capabilities, Innova Captab continues to push the boundaries of innovation, exemplified by our advancements in immediate release formulations, supra bioavailability capsules, and nano-sized formulations. Additionally, our expertise in managing CDMO and loan license projects highlights our unwavering dedication to leading the pharmaceutical industry forward.

Information Technology

Innovas strong IT infrastructure forms the cornerstone of its operational capabilities, seamlessly integrating into the Companys daily activities. Guided by its meticulous IT policies, the Companys dedicated IT mavens orchestrate the creation and upkeep of enterprise information systems finely tuned to the Companys unique business cadence.

Innovas top priority is strengthening its enterprise with strict protocols to protect data confidentiality and ensure equipment health. Within this digital fortress, Innova harnesses the power of cutting-edge solutions such as SAP ERP and quality control laboratory information management systems. This paves the way for streamlined operations and paperless workflows.

With a deep focus on information security, Innova has erected bulwarks of defense, complete with standardized procedures for data recovery and routine backups, shielding the Company from the specter of potential disasters. These proactive measures stand as a testament to the Companys unwavering dedication to operational excellence and the guardianship of its invaluable business assets.

Environment, Health, and Safety

As a company entrenched in the Indian landscape, Innova upholds a steadfast commitment to adhere to the rigorous tapestry of national, regional, and state regulations governing environmental, health, and safety. These mandates form the guiding light illuminating various facets of the Companys manufacturing operations, encompassing everything from air and water discharge to noise levels, hazardous substance handling, and employee well-being.

Embracing this regulatory framework, Innova pledges to uphold the quality, safety, and health of its products and manufacturing processes, diligently aligning with statutory provisions. Through methodical risk analysis and comprehensive training initiatives, the Company arms its management and workforce with the tools to mitigate accidents and safeguard against occupational health hazards.

Embedded within the Companys ethos is a robust health and safety policy, intricately woven to nurture a secure work environment, champion sound manufacturing practices, and perpetually refine processes and products to stave off pollution and accidents. Its manufacturing facilities are fortified with ETPs, standing as bulwarks against environmental contamination and pollution, meticulously in step with prevailing laws.

Beyond compliance, Innova champions the well-being of its employees, enveloping them in a cocoon of care. From comprehensive health and safety policies to dedicated resources fostering wellness, the Company pledges its unwavering support to their holistic well-being. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the Company has bolstered its defenses, implementing additional security measures to ensure the continued health and safety of its invaluable workforce.

Risk Ma nageme nt The Company has laid down a well-di fined Risk Management Policy / and Business Continuity Pi; an to: c Identify c Assess c Measure and c Continuous c Risk Mitigation the Risk the Risk Control Assessment Process

A detailed exercise is carried out by the Business Continuity Management (BCM) designated by the Board to identify, evaluate, manage and monitor both business and non-business risk. In this regard, the Company continues to exercise prudence on its Strategic Risks, Regulatory Risks, Legal Risks, Secretarial & Compliance Risks, Financials Risks, Operational Risks, People Risks along with some other risk which might affect business operation. The Board periodically reviews the risks and suggests steps to be taken to control and mitigate the same through a properly defined framework. A copy of the risk management policy is placed on the Companys website at: www.innovacaptab.com and can be accessed at POLICY FOR RISK MANAGEMENT.pdf (innovacaptab.com).

The following are the key risks faced by the Company and mitigation plans for each of those risks:

Risk Mitigation Plan ddDB?>/ Competition & Supplier Risk Our Company is focused on building economies of scale, into the business. Our Company has strengthened our business long-term relation with customers. Innova has developed alternative suppliers to safeguard the raw material supply chain. D Regulatory & Secretarial Compliance Risks Our Company has framework in place to timely comply with the regulatory & secretarial compliances. ?) Legal Risks Our legal and compliance team is dedicated to ensuring strict adherence to all relevant regulations. In close collaboration with the Board of Directors and senior management, they work tirelessly to uphold these regulatory standards. Additionally, the company is in the process of implementing advanced compliance management software, further strengthening our commitment to regulatory excellence. ?) Financials Risks Our Company has a robust strategy and framework in place to ensure timely compliance with all applicable acts, statutes, and internal controls over financial reporting. ?) Operational Risks All of the Companys facilities adhere to GMP standards. Additionally, Innovas R&D team conducts rigorous checks to ensure that the quality and efficacy of its products meet customer standards.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Innovas esteemed Board of Directors has instituted a dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee, comprising three distinguished Directors. Guided by the visionary leadership of this committee, the Company has embarked on a journey of meaningful impact, channeling its resources towards a plethora of noble causes.

Innovas CSR endeavors have left an indelible mark across various fronts, notably in healthcare, where the Company actively contributes to ensure that the people living in local areas around business operations lead a good quality life. Towards achieving long-term stakeholder value, the Company shall always continue to respect the interests of and be responsive towards key stakeholders - the communities, especially those from socially and economically backward groups, the underprivileged and the marginalized.

Beyond these endeavors, Innova has stood shoulder to shoulder with socially and economically disadvantaged groups, offering a helping hand on their journey towards empowerment. Moreover, the Companys commitment to grassroots development shines brightly through its support for rural sports, uplifting communities, and fostering a spirit of camaraderie.

These endeavors are a testament to Innovas unwavering dedication to catalyzing positive change within the communities it proudly serves. With each initiative, the Company reaffirms its pledge to be the agent of progress, enriching lives and spreading hope far and wide.

Human Resources

Innovas dedicated team of 1,252 employees as of 31 March 2024 (on a standalone basis) embodies a tapestry of talents, each valued for their unique contributions. Within the walls of its manufacturing facilities, the Company cultivates a harmonious work environment, where mutual respect and collaboration flourish. This is a testament to the Companys dedication to fostering constructive labor relations.

Guided by a comprehensive SOP, Innovas recruitment process ensures that the Company welcomes aboard individuals brimming with talent and equipped with the requisite skills and expertise. Innova recognizes that investing in employee development is of paramount importance; their proficiency, problem-solving prowess, and knowledge are the cornerstones of upholding its standards of quality, productivity, and safety.

In line with the Companys commitment to providing a safe and nurturing workplace, Innova persistently endeavors to enhance the well-being and job satisfaction of its esteemed workforce. Each stride the Company takes is a reaffirmation of its pledge to employees welfare and their collective journey towards excellence.

Internal Control Systems

Innova boasts robust internal financial control systems across all operational domains. The Board of Directors has diligently crafted and embraced policies and procedures to ensure the smooth and effective conduct of business affairs. These encompass adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of assets, and vigilance against fraud and errors, thus ensuring the integrity and completeness of its accounting records, along with the timely preparation of accurate financial information.

To bolster its internal expertise, Innova periodically engages both internal and external auditors, enriching its insights and resources. The Companys commitment to excellence is evident in its ongoing efforts to refine its systems, aligning them with industry best practices. Reports and deviations are meticulously reviewed and deliberated upon with members of the various Committees of the Board of Directors, with prompt action taken as deemed necessary.

Cautionary Statement

