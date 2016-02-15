Innoventive Venture Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
15.16
15.16
15.16
0.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.31
Reserves
-6.22
-4.91
-4.02
-1.15
Net Worth
8.94
10.25
11.14
-0.09
Minority Interest
Debt
5.86
3.51
2.73
3.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.8
13.76
13.87
3.15
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.86
13.86
13.86
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.09
-0.11
0.01
3.14
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.11
0.04
0.01
3.14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.15
0
0
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
14.79
13.76
13.88
3.15
