iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Innoventive Venture Ltd Balance Sheet

60.85
(-1.93%)
Feb 15, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Innoventive Venture Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

15.16

15.16

15.16

0.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.31

Reserves

-6.22

-4.91

-4.02

-1.15

Net Worth

8.94

10.25

11.14

-0.09

Minority Interest

Debt

5.86

3.51

2.73

3.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.8

13.76

13.87

3.15

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.86

13.86

13.86

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.09

-0.11

0.01

3.14

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.11

0.04

0.01

3.14

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.2

-0.15

0

0

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

14.79

13.76

13.88

3.15

Innoventive Ven. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Innoventive Venture Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.