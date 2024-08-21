iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Innoventive Venture Ltd Share Price

60.85
(-1.93%)
Feb 15, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Innoventive Venture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

60.85

Prev. Close

62.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

60.85

Day's Low

60.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

92.25

P/E

17.69

EPS

3.44

Divi. Yield

0

Innoventive Venture Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Innoventive Venture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Innoventive Venture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:42 PM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.23%

Non-Promoter- 31.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Innoventive Venture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

15.16

15.16

15.16

0.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.31

Reserves

-6.22

-4.91

-4.02

-1.15

Net Worth

8.94

10.25

11.14

-0.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-0.15

-3.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0

0

0

41.58

35.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

41.58

35.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.09

0

Other Income

3.83

0

0

1.32

0.28

View Annually Results

Innoventive Venture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Innoventive Venture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ramprasad Joshi

Director

Pradeep Tupe

Additional Director

Pournima Gadiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innoventive Venture Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Innoventive Venture Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.