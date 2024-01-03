iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Integrated Finance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Finance Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

13.25

13.25

13.25

13.25

Preference Capital

5

5

5

5

Reserves

-249.44

-242.05

-245.47

-234.6

Net Worth

-231.19

-223.8

-227.22

-216.35

Minority Interest

Debt

21.41

35.44

241.55

233.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-209.78

-188.36

14.33

16.99

Fixed Assets

3.35

3.48

3.62

3.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

17.47

16.55

16.56

16.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-233.13

-211.9

-9.47

-6.8

Inventories

0

0

187.22

187.89

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

2.96

3.3

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

196.96

197.12

7.52

13.57

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-430.09

-409.02

-207.18

-211.56

Cash

2.54

3.52

3.63

3.97

Total Assets

-209.77

-188.35

14.33

16.99

Integrated Finance Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Finance Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.