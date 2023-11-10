To The Members of Integrated Thermoplastics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of INTEGRATED THERMOPLASTICS LIMITED (“the company”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and the loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. Amounts receivables and payables to various parties are subject to confirmation and reconciliation. Pending such confirmations and reconciliations, we were unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence in respect of the carrying amounts of debtors and creditors at 31.3.2024. Due to which, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments might have been found necessary in respect of said balances.

2. The Company has not appointed the Internal Auditor as required by Section 138 of the Companies Act 2013. The audit is not carried out and audit reports were not available. However, it is clarified by the management that internal auditor will be appointed in FY 2023-24.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the following matters as key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

1. The financial statements indicate that the company has accumulated loss of Rs. 58,89,27,745 and its net-worth has been fully eroded. The Company incurred net loss of Rs.10,03,40,958 during the current financial year and in the previous year Rs .9,97,24,236 and hence there is a uncertainty in smooth functioning of the company in future.

2. Company has taken Loan from Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation towards additional Working Capital Loan in the year 2012 and the Company has been default in repayment of Interest & Principal of the same. The Interest Accrued on the term loan has been reclassified at same place (as long-term liability) in order to have clear view of debt under OTS, as the company has submitted OTS proposal to the bankers for the settlement of the dues. As per the discussion with the management the tentative amount of settlement is at principal or thereabouts. Hence the Interest on the above said loan has not been provided in the books during the year.

3. Based on verification of records we found that the operational creditor SP Coal Resources Private Limited filed Form-5 with NCLT to initiate Corporate insolvency resolution process on 26th February 2022 and the case was dismissed by NCLT, Hyderabad on 10.11.2023. Opposite Company has filed Form-5 with NCLT, Chennai seeking relief that amount to be returned from SP Coal Resources Private Limited and adjudication process is going on.

The Company has vailed following facilities from Union Bank of India

Nature of Limit and A/c No n Limit in (Rs.) Total Dues in Rs. as on 09.11.2021 Open Cash Credit (03791304600153 6,50,00,000.00 6,57,59,923.82 Open Cash Credit (140313100000007 1,00,00,000.00 99,97,450.88 Letter of Credit B 6,50,00,000.00 593,00,000.00 Total 13,50,57,374.70

Union Bank of India vide letter dated 14th March 2022 informed the Company that the abovementioned loan accounts were classified as Non Performing Asset w.e.f 9th Nov 2021. Hence the Interest on the above said loan has not been provided in the books during the year.

4. As per the information and explanation given to us and based on verification of records Mr. Surendra Singh filed a case against the Company claiming that factory land belongs to him and case is pending before City Civil Court at Medak.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information of board of directors report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent ; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a)We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b)In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books and there are no branches to the company to the best of our knowledge;

(c) The Balance Sheet ,the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e)On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) Reporting on the adequacy with respect to the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls are not applicable to the company.

(g)In our opinion, Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to Private Limited Company.

(h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ii. The Company does not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

(a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(is), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

(c ) Based on the audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year 2023-24, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but that audit trail is not enabled at the transaction level and database level for accounting software. The audit trail facility has not been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. v. As stated in Note to the financial statements:

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Director of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year, which is subject the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Integrated Thermoplastics Limited of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls under clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Integrated Thermoplastics Limited (“the Company”) as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note2on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

A. As there are deficiencies in internal controls such that the management or employees of the company in the normal course of performing their assigned functions, does not prevent or detect and correct misstatements on timely basis. B. The company does not have appropriate written internal control systems for customer/supplier acceptance, credit evaluation and establishing credit limits for sales/purchases, which could potentially result in company recognizing revenue without establishing reasonable certainty of ultimate collection.

C. The Company does not have adequate written controls for personal recruitment, training and other related activities D. Most of the transactions are being personally supervised by the management itself without proper job rotation and its related procedures E. The company is not maintaining receipts for the collections received through bank F. There is no maker and checker in processing the transactions, all transactions are being processed and authorized by same person.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has material weaknesses and have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the companys internal controls over financial reporting as at March 2024. In our opinion, because of the effect of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has not maintained internal financial controls over financial reporting as of 31.03.2024, based on the above comments in the preceding paras, “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by them Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”. We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the 31.03.2024 weaknesses have affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company and we have issued qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements

ANNEXURE-B

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Integrated Thermoplastics Limited, on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

1. (a) (A). The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The major Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year.

2. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification.

3. During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

(a) during the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity

To whom the aggregate amount during the year balance outstanding at the balance sheet date parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates Nil Nil

4. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with requirements of section 185 and 186 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or security made by it during the year under audit;

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

6. To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

7. (a) The Company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) There are dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. Statement of arrears of statutory dues outstanding for more than Six Months

Nature of Dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates to 1 Income Tax 22,20,150 2015-16 2 Income Tax 20,92,670 2011-12 3 Income Tax 22,40,512 2010-11 4 Income Tax 18,14,870 2017-18

Details of Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Excise duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2022 on account of dispute are given below.

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period for which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 5 CST Act CST 4.65 2014-2015 Appeal has to be filed before STAT 6 GST Act GST 11.42 2017-18 Appeal Pending before JC (Appeal)

# Total dispute tax liability of Rs.16.07 Lakhs for which provision has not been made in books.

8. According to the information and explanation given to us, company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

9. (a) In our opinion, the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

In our report and according to information and explanation given to us the company has taken secured loan from APSFC in the year 2012. The company has been defaulting in repayment of its dues to APSFC. Total outstanding as on 31st March 2024 is Rs.19,42,27,731.

The Company has availed following facilities from Union Bank of India

U Nature of Limit and A/c No Limit in (Rs.) Total Dues in Rs. as on 09.11.2021 Open Cash Credit (03791304600153) 6,50,00,000.00 6,57,59,923.82 Open Cash Credit (140313100000007) 1,00,00,000.00 99,97,450.88 Letter of Credit 6,50,00,000.00 593,00,000.00 Total 13,50,57,374.70

abovementioned loan accounts were classified as Non Performing Asset w.e.f 9 Nov 2021.

Company is not submitting stock statements to Union Bank of India since November-2021 (b)Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies; 10. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further . public offer (including debt instruments) during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has not been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company;

12. Company is not a Nidhi company, accordingly provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company:

13. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no internal audit system;

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable;

17. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year;

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable;

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

21. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report