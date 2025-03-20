iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Share Price

9.18
(4.91%)
Mar 21, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.18
  • Day's High9.18
  • 52 Wk High8.75
  • Prev. Close8.75
  • Day's Low9.18
  • 52 Wk Low 7.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-93.65
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

9.18

Prev. Close

8.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

9.18

Day's Low

9.18

52 Week's High

8.75

52 Week's Low

7.95

Book Value

-93.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Mar, 2025|04:02 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.58%

Institutions: 0.57%

Non-Institutions: 65.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.29

6.29

6.29

6.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-58.89

-48.86

-38.89

-22.13

Net Worth

-52.6

-42.57

-32.6

-15.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

71.58

86.83

73.48

52.8

yoy growth (%)

-17.56

18.16

39.16

14.44

Raw materials

-63.04

-77.44

-73.56

-42.52

As % of sales

88.07

89.19

100.1

80.52

Employee costs

-3.29

-3.67

-3.7

-3.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.88

-13.53

-2.1

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.45

-0.41

-0.41

Tax paid

-0.26

-0.75

0.7

0.53

Working capital

-7.75

8.87

-4.16

1.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.56

18.16

39.16

14.44

Op profit growth

35.43

-120.37

-360.2

18.64

EBIT growth

40.64

-115.36

-400.28

20.25

Net profit growth

-88.35

-87.2

712.57

23.03

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023

Gross Sales

7.64

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

7.64

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.04

View Annually Results

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

3,491.2

46.744,347.62179.640.862,509.88367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,273.75

61.1834,217.35125.90.291,270.5123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

175.3

23.510,876.9670.961.421,001.24108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,075.6

82.5610,146.8925.520.19442.33173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

373.8

47.448,482.6138.060.05609.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Aravinda Rani Vemuri

Independent Director

A Sreenivasulu Reddy

Independent Director

Tulasi Sajjala

Independent Director

Aruna Sajjala

Independent Director

Venkata Lakshmi Reddy Sajjala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Torrent Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd in Jan.94, Integrated Thermoplastics was converted into a public limited company in May 94. Subsequently, in Aug.94, it acquired its present name. Promoted by Simon Joseph and S V Raghu, the company is engaged in the manufacture of high density polyethylene pipes (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) pipes, poly vinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and chlorinated poly vinyl chloride (CPVC) pipes. The company has technical collaboration with Transupreme Plastics International (TPI), US, an agent of BF Goodrich, US, a reputed international manufacturer of PVC resins. The company set up an unit in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh to manufacture thermoplastic pipes of various sizes with an installed capacity of 3260 tpa. It came out with a public issue in May 95 to part-finance the project.The collaborator has an agreement with the company to buy-back 50% of the production. The company also has a 25% buy-back arrangement with Supreme Chemplast Pvt Ltd.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd share price today?

The Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd is ₹5.77 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd is 0 and -0.09 as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd is ₹7.95 and ₹8.75 as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the CAGR of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd?

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.58%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.38 %
Institutions - 0.57 %
Public - 65.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.