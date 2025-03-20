Summary

Incorporated as Torrent Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd in Jan.94, Integrated Thermoplastics was converted into a public limited company in May 94. Subsequently, in Aug.94, it acquired its present name. Promoted by Simon Joseph and S V Raghu, the company is engaged in the manufacture of high density polyethylene pipes (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) pipes, poly vinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and chlorinated poly vinyl chloride (CPVC) pipes. The company has technical collaboration with Transupreme Plastics International (TPI), US, an agent of BF Goodrich, US, a reputed international manufacturer of PVC resins. The company set up an unit in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh to manufacture thermoplastic pipes of various sizes with an installed capacity of 3260 tpa. It came out with a public issue in May 95 to part-finance the project.The collaborator has an agreement with the company to buy-back 50% of the production. The company also has a 25% buy-back arrangement with Supreme Chemplast Pvt Ltd.

