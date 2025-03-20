Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹9.18
Prev. Close₹8.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹9.18
Day's Low₹9.18
52 Week's High₹8.75
52 Week's Low₹7.95
Book Value₹-93.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.29
6.29
6.29
6.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-58.89
-48.86
-38.89
-22.13
Net Worth
-52.6
-42.57
-32.6
-15.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
71.58
86.83
73.48
52.8
yoy growth (%)
-17.56
18.16
39.16
14.44
Raw materials
-63.04
-77.44
-73.56
-42.52
As % of sales
88.07
89.19
100.1
80.52
Employee costs
-3.29
-3.67
-3.7
-3.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.88
-13.53
-2.1
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.45
-0.41
-0.41
Tax paid
-0.26
-0.75
0.7
0.53
Working capital
-7.75
8.87
-4.16
1.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.56
18.16
39.16
14.44
Op profit growth
35.43
-120.37
-360.2
18.64
EBIT growth
40.64
-115.36
-400.28
20.25
Net profit growth
-88.35
-87.2
712.57
23.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
7.64
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
7.64
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,491.2
|46.7
|44,347.62
|179.64
|0.86
|2,509.88
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,273.75
|61.18
|34,217.35
|125.9
|0.29
|1,270.5
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
175.3
|23.5
|10,876.96
|70.96
|1.42
|1,001.24
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,075.6
|82.56
|10,146.89
|25.52
|0.19
|442.33
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
373.8
|47.44
|8,482.61
|38.06
|0.05
|609.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Aravinda Rani Vemuri
Independent Director
A Sreenivasulu Reddy
Independent Director
Tulasi Sajjala
Independent Director
Aruna Sajjala
Independent Director
Venkata Lakshmi Reddy Sajjala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Torrent Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd in Jan.94, Integrated Thermoplastics was converted into a public limited company in May 94. Subsequently, in Aug.94, it acquired its present name. Promoted by Simon Joseph and S V Raghu, the company is engaged in the manufacture of high density polyethylene pipes (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) pipes, poly vinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and chlorinated poly vinyl chloride (CPVC) pipes. The company has technical collaboration with Transupreme Plastics International (TPI), US, an agent of BF Goodrich, US, a reputed international manufacturer of PVC resins. The company set up an unit in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh to manufacture thermoplastic pipes of various sizes with an installed capacity of 3260 tpa. It came out with a public issue in May 95 to part-finance the project.The collaborator has an agreement with the company to buy-back 50% of the production. The company also has a 25% buy-back arrangement with Supreme Chemplast Pvt Ltd.
Read More
The Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd is ₹5.77 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd is 0 and -0.09 as of 21 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd is ₹7.95 and ₹8.75 as of 21 Mar ‘25
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.58%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.