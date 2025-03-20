iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Quarterly Results

9.18
(4.91%)
Mar 21, 2025|10:17:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2023Jun-2023Sept-2022Jun-2022

Gross Sales

1.03

0.05

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.03

0.05

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.03

0.06

0

0

Total Expenditure

3.19

1.39

1.05

1.17

PBIDT

-2.16

-1.33

-1.05

-1.17

Interest

0.01

0

0

0

PBDT

-2.17

-1.33

-1.05

-1.17

Depreciation

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.15

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.45

-1.46

-1.18

-1.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.45

-1.46

-1.18

-1.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.45

-1.46

-1.18

-1.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.9

-2.32

-1.87

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.29

6.29

6.29

6.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-209.7

-2,660

0

0

PBDTM(%)

-210.67

-2,660

0

0

PATM(%)

-237.86

-2,920

0

0

Integ. Thermopl.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.