Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
Gross Sales
1.03
0.05
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.03
0.05
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.03
0.06
0
0
Total Expenditure
3.19
1.39
1.05
1.17
PBIDT
-2.16
-1.33
-1.05
-1.17
Interest
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
-2.17
-1.33
-1.05
-1.17
Depreciation
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.15
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.45
-1.46
-1.18
-1.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.45
-1.46
-1.18
-1.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.45
-1.46
-1.18
-1.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.9
-2.32
-1.87
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.29
6.29
6.29
6.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-209.7
-2,660
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-210.67
-2,660
0
0
PATM(%)
-237.86
-2,920
0
0
