Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.29
6.29
6.29
6.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-58.89
-48.86
-38.89
-22.13
Net Worth
-52.6
-42.57
-32.6
-15.84
Minority Interest
Debt
39.41
37.6
38.36
32.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.16
0.2
0.2
0.27
Total Liabilities
-13.03
-4.77
5.96
16.6
Fixed Assets
3.54
4.03
4.55
4.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.44
1.64
1.84
2.11
Networking Capital
-18.02
-10.47
-0.46
9.48
Inventories
1.28
4.5
14.29
25.35
Inventory Days
129.25
Sundry Debtors
3.65
3.21
11.29
9.45
Debtor Days
48.18
Other Current Assets
0.95
1.2
2.82
3.27
Sundry Creditors
-17.06
-12.64
-13.57
-13.29
Creditor Days
67.76
Other Current Liabilities
-6.84
-6.74
-15.29
-15.3
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.05
0.22
Total Assets
-13.02
-4.77
5.98
16.61
