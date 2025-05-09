iifl-logo
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Balance Sheet

8.5
(0.00%)
May 9, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.29

6.29

6.29

6.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-58.89

-48.86

-38.89

-22.13

Net Worth

-52.6

-42.57

-32.6

-15.84

Minority Interest

Debt

39.41

37.6

38.36

32.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.16

0.2

0.2

0.27

Total Liabilities

-13.03

-4.77

5.96

16.6

Fixed Assets

3.54

4.03

4.55

4.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.44

1.64

1.84

2.11

Networking Capital

-18.02

-10.47

-0.46

9.48

Inventories

1.28

4.5

14.29

25.35

Inventory Days

129.25

Sundry Debtors

3.65

3.21

11.29

9.45

Debtor Days

48.18

Other Current Assets

0.95

1.2

2.82

3.27

Sundry Creditors

-17.06

-12.64

-13.57

-13.29

Creditor Days

67.76

Other Current Liabilities

-6.84

-6.74

-15.29

-15.3

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.05

0.22

Total Assets

-13.02

-4.77

5.98

16.61

