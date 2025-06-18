Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.88
-13.53
-2.1
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.45
-0.41
-0.41
Tax paid
-0.26
-0.75
0.7
0.53
Working capital
-7.75
8.87
-4.16
1.83
Other operating items
Operating
-8.43
6.77
-17.4
-0.15
Capital expenditure
0.6
0.6
0.78
0.6
Free cash flow
-7.83
7.38
-16.62
0.44
Equity raised
-43.87
-40.59
-15.01
-11.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
17.98
41.54
21.35
4.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-33.73
8.32
-10.29
-7.17
No Record Found
