Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.21
(-4.93%)
Jun 18, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.88

-13.53

-2.1

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.45

-0.41

-0.41

Tax paid

-0.26

-0.75

0.7

0.53

Working capital

-7.75

8.87

-4.16

1.83

Other operating items

Operating

-8.43

6.77

-17.4

-0.15

Capital expenditure

0.6

0.6

0.78

0.6

Free cash flow

-7.83

7.38

-16.62

0.44

Equity raised

-43.87

-40.59

-15.01

-11.94

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

17.98

41.54

21.35

4.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-33.73

8.32

-10.29

-7.17

