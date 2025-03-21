Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
71.58
86.83
73.48
52.8
yoy growth (%)
-17.56
18.16
39.16
14.44
Raw materials
-63.04
-77.44
-73.56
-42.52
As % of sales
88.07
89.19
100.1
80.52
Employee costs
-3.29
-3.67
-3.7
-3.47
As % of sales
4.59
4.23
5.04
6.58
Other costs
-3.04
-4.08
-4.19
-3.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.25
4.7
5.7
7.07
Operating profit
2.2
1.62
-7.97
3.06
OPM
3.07
1.87
-10.85
5.8
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.45
-0.41
-0.41
Interest expense
-1.71
-2.15
-5.27
-4.86
Other income
0.08
0.09
0.12
0.09
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.88
-13.53
-2.1
Taxes
-0.26
-0.75
0.7
0.53
Tax rate
-350.78
85.48
-5.23
-25.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.19
-1.64
-12.83
-1.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.19
-1.64
-12.83
-1.57
yoy growth (%)
-88.35
-87.2
712.57
23.03
NPM
-0.26
-1.89
-17.46
-2.99
