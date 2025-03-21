iifl-logo
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.18
(4.91%)
Mar 21, 2025|12:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

71.58

86.83

73.48

52.8

yoy growth (%)

-17.56

18.16

39.16

14.44

Raw materials

-63.04

-77.44

-73.56

-42.52

As % of sales

88.07

89.19

100.1

80.52

Employee costs

-3.29

-3.67

-3.7

-3.47

As % of sales

4.59

4.23

5.04

6.58

Other costs

-3.04

-4.08

-4.19

-3.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.25

4.7

5.7

7.07

Operating profit

2.2

1.62

-7.97

3.06

OPM

3.07

1.87

-10.85

5.8

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.45

-0.41

-0.41

Interest expense

-1.71

-2.15

-5.27

-4.86

Other income

0.08

0.09

0.12

0.09

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.88

-13.53

-2.1

Taxes

-0.26

-0.75

0.7

0.53

Tax rate

-350.78

85.48

-5.23

-25.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.19

-1.64

-12.83

-1.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.19

-1.64

-12.83

-1.57

yoy growth (%)

-88.35

-87.2

712.57

23.03

NPM

-0.26

-1.89

-17.46

-2.99

