Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd Summary

Integrated Thermoplastics Limited was incorporated on 25 January, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacture, Fabricate, Purchase, Sell, Import, Export, Undertake Job Work or Otherwise deal in all types of Thermoplastics Products.Initially, Company engaged in manufacture of high density polyethylene pipes (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) pipes, poly vinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and chlorinated poly vinyl chloride (CPVC) pipes. It has technical collaboration with Transupreme Plastics International (TPI), US, an agent of BF Goodrich, US, a reputed international manufacturer of PVC resins. It set up an unit in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh to manufacture thermoplastic pipes of various sizes with an installed capacity of 3260 tpa. It came out with a public issue in May 95 to part-finance the project.The collaborator has an agreement with the company to buy-back 50% of the production. The company also has a 25% buy-back arrangement with Supreme Chemplast Pvt Ltd. The Company is well know manufacturer of world class quality PVC products. With its valued principles and foreseeing vision, today it is counted amongst leading manufacturers and exporters of PVC pipes, Agricultural pipes, electrial pipes etc. In addition to this, the concern to maintain a highly affordable pricing structure has made Company, one of the most preferred PVC pipe manufacturers from Andhra Pradesh. The Company use ISO quality systems to maintain unsurpassed quality of its entire production.