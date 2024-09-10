iifl-logo
Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd AGM

9.18
(4.91%)
Mar 21, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Integ. Thermopl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

21/03/2024calendar-icon
21/03/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2023-24. The same is also available on the website of the Company at www.integratedthermo.com Read less.. Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024) Proceeding of 30th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Scrutinizer Report of 30th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)

