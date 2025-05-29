Board Meeting 29 May 2025 21 May 2025

Integrated Thermoplastics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform the Exchange that a Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday May 29 2025 at 4:30 P.M. IST at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the following: 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. 2. Standalone Audit Report for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors have taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the Financial year 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025) Revised financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :13.06.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2025 23 Jan 2025

INTEGRATED THERMOPLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ln accordance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30thJanuary 2025 at registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Third Quarter Ended 31st December2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directorspresent in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. Un-Audited financials results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2025)

Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

Revised Financials Results as on 30th June, 2024 Revised Financials Results of 30th September, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

INTEGRATED THERMOPLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials along with Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. The approved results will be sent to you after conclusion of the Board meeting. Un-Audited Financial Results for the period ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Pursuant to your email dated 11.10.2024 we are resubmiting herewith the Financial Result.

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024