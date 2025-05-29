|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2025
|21 May 2025
|Integrated Thermoplastics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform the Exchange that a Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday May 29 2025 at 4:30 P.M. IST at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the following: 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. 2. Standalone Audit Report for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors have taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the Financial year 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025) Revised financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :13.06.2025)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2025
|23 Jan 2025
|INTEGRATED THERMOPLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ln accordance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30thJanuary 2025 at registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Third Quarter Ended 31st December2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directorspresent in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. Un-Audited financials results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|26 Dec 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|Revised Financials Results as on 30th June, 2024 Revised Financials Results of 30th September, 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|INTEGRATED THERMOPLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials along with Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. The approved results will be sent to you after conclusion of the Board meeting. Un-Audited Financial Results for the period ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Pursuant to your email dated 11.10.2024 we are resubmiting herewith the Financial Result.
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|INTEGRATED THERMOPLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam ln accordance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. To fix date place time and approve draft notice for 30th Annual General Meeting of the company; 3. To approve Annual Report along with Director Report for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024; 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report as submitted by the statutory auditor of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024; Accordingly, the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024along with Limited Review Report are attached herewith as Annexure I. 2. Annual Report and Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24; 3. The 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday 30th September, 2024through Video Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means; 4. Appointment of HD & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer to conduct remote e-voting of 30thAnnual General Meeting; 5. The Register of Members and Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 23rd September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Read less..
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.