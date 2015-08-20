Interface Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.71
24.71
24.71
24.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.15
-9.5
-8.63
-6.61
Net Worth
16.56
15.21
16.08
18.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.02
2.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.56
15.21
17.1
20.4
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.41
9.42
4.93
6.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.13
5.77
-33.67
-12.24
Inventories
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
7.71
11.71
19.49
6.34
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
15.89
23
0.33
0
Sundry Creditors
-15.48
-28.96
-53.51
-18.6
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.09
0.08
Total Assets
16.55
15.2
-28.65
-5.6
