Interface Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

0.18
(5.88%)
Aug 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.71

24.71

24.71

24.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.15

-9.5

-8.63

-6.61

Net Worth

16.56

15.21

16.08

18.1

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

1.02

2.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.56

15.21

17.1

20.4

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.41

9.42

4.93

6.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.13

5.77

-33.67

-12.24

Inventories

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

7.71

11.71

19.49

6.34

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

15.89

23

0.33

0

Sundry Creditors

-15.48

-28.96

-53.51

-18.6

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.09

0.08

Total Assets

16.55

15.2

-28.65

-5.6

