Interface Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.35
-15.63
11.08
1.58
Other operating items
Operating
2.35
-15.63
11.08
1.58
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
2.35
-15.63
11.08
1.58
Equity raised
-12.25
-1.46
12.02
15.8
Investing
-2.24
-4.38
0
-5.6
Financing
3.75
1.48
0.06
0.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.39
-19.99
23.15
11.84
