Summary

Incorporated on 1 Jan.92, Interface Financial Services became a public limited company in 1994. It was jointly promoted by Interface Capital Market and Choksi Financial and Leasing Pvt Ltd. It is engaged in underwriting and broking, primary and secondary market operations and research, share shoppe, and leasing and automobile finance.The management has drawn up a detailed business plan to exploit opportunities banking on the strengths of the company. The long-term goal of the management is to make IFSL a well-diversified financial services company providing both non-fund and fund-based services to individual and corporate clients.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 90 in Apr.95. This was to enhance its ability to borrow, to improve its network and strengthen its capital base.

