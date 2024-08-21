Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.18
Prev. Close₹0.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹0.18
Day's Low₹0.18
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.71
24.71
24.71
24.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.15
-9.5
-8.63
-6.61
Net Worth
16.56
15.21
16.08
18.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.35
-15.63
11.08
1.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dineshkumar Tribhovanbhai Rathod
Independent Director
Chandrakant Govingbhai Parmar
Independent Director
Prakashbhai Dataniya
Reports by Interface Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 1 Jan.92, Interface Financial Services became a public limited company in 1994. It was jointly promoted by Interface Capital Market and Choksi Financial and Leasing Pvt Ltd. It is engaged in underwriting and broking, primary and secondary market operations and research, share shoppe, and leasing and automobile finance.The management has drawn up a detailed business plan to exploit opportunities banking on the strengths of the company. The long-term goal of the management is to make IFSL a well-diversified financial services company providing both non-fund and fund-based services to individual and corporate clients.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 90 in Apr.95. This was to enhance its ability to borrow, to improve its network and strengthen its capital base.
