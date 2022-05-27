iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Interface Financial Services Ltd Management Discussions

0.18
(5.88%)
Aug 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Interface Financial Services Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

Outlook:

The Indian economy too witnessed a year of gradual decline with the last quarter decline being particularly severe. Poor monsoons, high inflation leading to high interest rates, slowdown in infrastructure projects and overall drop in consumer confidence and supply side constraints led to the pace of growth coming down. Export of products from India dipped and combined with the high import of oil and gold the current account deficit became a matter of concern leading to a depreciating currency.

Internal Controls Systems and their adequacy:

The company has adequate internal control systems to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance of law and regulations. The internal control system is supported by the internal audit process. The Internal Auditor reviews and ensures that the audit observations are acted upon. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the Internal Audit reports and the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls.

Human Resources

The relationship with the employees continues to be cordial. The Company recognizes the importance and contribution of its employees for its growth and development and constantly endeavors to train nurture and groom its people The Company puts emphasis on attracting and retaining the right talent. The company places emphasis on training and development of employees at all levels and has introduced methods and practices for Human Resource Development.

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.

For and on Behalf of the Board
For, INTERFACE FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
PLACE: AHMEDABAD
DATE: 27.05.2022
DINESHKUMAR RATHOD
Chairman
DIN: 09406871

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.