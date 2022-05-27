Interface Financial Services Ltd Management Discussions

Outlook:

The Indian economy too witnessed a year of gradual decline with the last quarter decline being particularly severe. Poor monsoons, high inflation leading to high interest rates, slowdown in infrastructure projects and overall drop in consumer confidence and supply side constraints led to the pace of growth coming down. Export of products from India dipped and combined with the high import of oil and gold the current account deficit became a matter of concern leading to a depreciating currency.

Internal Controls Systems and their adequacy:

The company has adequate internal control systems to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance of law and regulations. The internal control system is supported by the internal audit process. The Internal Auditor reviews and ensures that the audit observations are acted upon. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the Internal Audit reports and the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls.

Human Resources

The relationship with the employees continues to be cordial. The Company recognizes the importance and contribution of its employees for its growth and development and constantly endeavors to train nurture and groom its people The Company puts emphasis on attracting and retaining the right talent. The company places emphasis on training and development of employees at all levels and has introduced methods and practices for Human Resource Development.

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.