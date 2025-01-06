iifl-logo-icon 1
Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd Balance Sheet

9.62
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.17

40.17

40.17

40.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-219.42

-219.22

-218.77

-218.64

Net Worth

-179.25

-179.05

-178.6

-178.47

Minority Interest

Debt

9.63

9.54

9.5

9.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-169.62

-169.51

-169.1

-168.97

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

1.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-172.83

-171.88

-173

-170.64

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.08

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.89

1.87

0.75

3.1

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-173.72

-173.75

-173.75

-173.82

Cash

3.22

2.36

3.9

0.01

Total Assets

-169.6

-169.51

-169.1

-168.96

