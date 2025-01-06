Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.17
40.17
40.17
40.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-219.42
-219.22
-218.77
-218.64
Net Worth
-179.25
-179.05
-178.6
-178.47
Minority Interest
Debt
9.63
9.54
9.5
9.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-169.62
-169.51
-169.1
-168.97
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-172.83
-171.88
-173
-170.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.08
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.89
1.87
0.75
3.1
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-173.72
-173.75
-173.75
-173.82
Cash
3.22
2.36
3.9
0.01
Total Assets
-169.6
-169.51
-169.1
-168.96
