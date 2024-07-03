Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹9.62
Prev. Close₹10.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.62
Day's Low₹9.62
52 Week's High₹10.71
52 Week's Low₹5.03
Book Value₹-44.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.17
40.17
40.17
40.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-219.42
-219.22
-218.77
-218.64
Net Worth
-179.25
-179.05
-178.6
-178.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.46
0.05
0.27
0.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0.05
0.16
0.3
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.05
0.16
0.3
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.76
0.43
Other Income
0.4
1.66
0.01
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sumit Raj
Director
Vinod Dixit
Independent Director
Moni Singh
Whole-time Director
Ashok Kumar Behl
Reports by Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd
Summary
Invigorated Business Consulting Limited (Formerly known Escorts Finance Ltd) was incorporated in February, 1987. The name of the Company was changed from Escorts Finance Limited to Invigorated Business Consulting Limited w.e.f. June 14, 2023. Promoted by Escorts Kubota Ltd, the Company is engaged in hire purchase, leasing and bill discounting and non-fund based activities. It is registered with the SEBI as a Category-I Merchant Banker.In 1992, the company launched its portfolio management scheme, discretionary and non discretionary. In Jan.95, it came out with a public issue to significantly increase its hire purchase and leasing activities and to diversify into other areas of financial services. Aggregate disbursement for hire purchase and leased assets was Rs 2.30 cr during 1995-96.Company acquired 30% of the equity capital of Escorts Consumer Credit Ltd a company engaged in hire purchase finance, leasing and bill discounting activities. The rating agency also re-affirmed the company with FAA i,e High Safety rating.Company newly launched E-cash, a Smart Card based secured electronic Purse. It facilitates off line transaction processing without the need for any authorisation. This is the first company who launch it in India & Slowly & gradually picking up popularity in India.During the year 2001 the companys Capital Adequacy Ratio was 29.09% against the RBI prescribed limited of 12%. The company has also consolidated its core business activity i.e. construction equipment fin
Read More
The Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd is ₹38.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd is 0 and -0.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd is ₹5.03 and ₹10.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.44%, 3 Years at 17.36%, 1 Year at 16.32%, 6 Month at 62.70%, 3 Month at 24.63% and 1 Month at 51.04%.
