Summary

Invigorated Business Consulting Limited (Formerly known Escorts Finance Ltd) was incorporated in February, 1987. The name of the Company was changed from Escorts Finance Limited to Invigorated Business Consulting Limited w.e.f. June 14, 2023. Promoted by Escorts Kubota Ltd, the Company is engaged in hire purchase, leasing and bill discounting and non-fund based activities. It is registered with the SEBI as a Category-I Merchant Banker.In 1992, the company launched its portfolio management scheme, discretionary and non discretionary. In Jan.95, it came out with a public issue to significantly increase its hire purchase and leasing activities and to diversify into other areas of financial services. Aggregate disbursement for hire purchase and leased assets was Rs 2.30 cr during 1995-96.Company acquired 30% of the equity capital of Escorts Consumer Credit Ltd a company engaged in hire purchase finance, leasing and bill discounting activities. The rating agency also re-affirmed the company with FAA i,e High Safety rating.Company newly launched E-cash, a Smart Card based secured electronic Purse. It facilitates off line transaction processing without the need for any authorisation. This is the first company who launch it in India & Slowly & gradually picking up popularity in India.During the year 2001 the companys Capital Adequacy Ratio was 29.09% against the RBI prescribed limited of 12%. The company has also consolidated its core business activity i.e. construction equipment fin

Read More