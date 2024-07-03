iifl-logo-icon 1
Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd Share Price

9.62
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:35:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.62
  • Day's High9.62
  • 52 Wk High10.71
  • Prev. Close10.12
  • Day's Low9.62
  • 52 Wk Low 5.03
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-44.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9.62

Prev. Close

10.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.62

Day's Low

9.62

52 Week's High

10.71

52 Week's Low

5.03

Book Value

-44.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.01%

Indian: 68.07%

Non-Promoter- 31.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.17

40.17

40.17

40.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-219.42

-219.22

-218.77

-218.64

Net Worth

-179.25

-179.05

-178.6

-178.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.46

0.05

0.27

0.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0.05

0.16

0.3

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.05

0.16

0.3

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.76

0.43

Other Income

0.4

1.66

0.01

0

0

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sumit Raj

Director

Vinod Dixit

Independent Director

Moni Singh

Whole-time Director

Ashok Kumar Behl

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd

Summary

Invigorated Business Consulting Limited (Formerly known Escorts Finance Ltd) was incorporated in February, 1987. The name of the Company was changed from Escorts Finance Limited to Invigorated Business Consulting Limited w.e.f. June 14, 2023. Promoted by Escorts Kubota Ltd, the Company is engaged in hire purchase, leasing and bill discounting and non-fund based activities. It is registered with the SEBI as a Category-I Merchant Banker.In 1992, the company launched its portfolio management scheme, discretionary and non discretionary. In Jan.95, it came out with a public issue to significantly increase its hire purchase and leasing activities and to diversify into other areas of financial services. Aggregate disbursement for hire purchase and leased assets was Rs 2.30 cr during 1995-96.Company acquired 30% of the equity capital of Escorts Consumer Credit Ltd a company engaged in hire purchase finance, leasing and bill discounting activities. The rating agency also re-affirmed the company with FAA i,e High Safety rating.Company newly launched E-cash, a Smart Card based secured electronic Purse. It facilitates off line transaction processing without the need for any authorisation. This is the first company who launch it in India & Slowly & gradually picking up popularity in India.During the year 2001 the companys Capital Adequacy Ratio was 29.09% against the RBI prescribed limited of 12%. The company has also consolidated its core business activity i.e. construction equipment fin
Company FAQs

What is the Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd share price today?

The Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd is ₹38.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd is 0 and -0.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd is ₹5.03 and ₹10.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd?

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.44%, 3 Years at 17.36%, 1 Year at 16.32%, 6 Month at 62.70%, 3 Month at 24.63% and 1 Month at 51.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.92 %

