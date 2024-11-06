iifl-logo-icon 1
Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd Board Meeting

Invigorated Bus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Invigorated Business Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Please find enclosed the outcome of board meeting Please find enclosed herewith the intimation of appointment of company secretary and compliance officer. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Invigorated Business Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith the intimation of board meeting scheduled to be held on July 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Invigorated Business Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting. Please find enclosed financial results for the quarter and financial year March 31, 2024 Please find enclosed intimation u/r 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Invigorated Business Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please Find enclosed herewith Intimation of the date of Meeting Board of Directors. Please find enclosed the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. January 30, 2024. Please find enclosed the financial results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

