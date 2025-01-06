Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd Management Discussions

(i) Industry Structure and Development

Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) sector in India is represented by a mix of a few large companies with nationwide presence and a few small and medium sized companies with regional focus, primarily engaged in hire purchase financing, investments, corporate loans, IPO funding, venture capital and other non-fund based activities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulates and supervises these NBFCs.

(ii) Opportunities and Threats

The NBFCs are facing stiff competition from Banks and Financial Institutions, due to the ability of Banks & FII’s to raise low cost funds which enables them to provide funds at more favorable rates. More stringent capital adequacy norms have been stipulated by RBI for NBFCs also resulted into their inability to give cheaper finance.

(iii) Segment-wise or Product-wise Performance

The Company has been primarily engaged in the business of hire purchase, leasing, bill discounting and non-fund based activities. Since the risk and returns in these businesses are similar, therefore, they are grouped as a single segment. This is in accordance with the guiding principle provided in the Accounting Standard on Segment Reporting (AS- 17) issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

(iv) Future Outlook

The Company is presently engaged in recovery of delinquent loan assets and settlement of old legal cases filed by/ against the Company. Application made to RBI for deregistration as NBFC is pending, however, certificate of registration has been surrendered. Pending completion of deregistration formalities and recovery of loan assets, the possiblities of venturing into newer business areas shall be examined subsequently.

(v) Risks and Concerns

High interest regime in the economy may act as a dampener for the financing business. There is also stiff competition due to entry of large players in the market.

(vi) Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

The Internal Control Systems are in place to serve the existing operations of the Company.

(vii) Financial Performance

The loss for the year after write offs/ provisions etc. and tax amounts to Rs. 8.68 Lacs.

(viii) Human Resource and Industrial Relations

The Company is having three employees as on the date of this report. Your Directors relation at all levels with employees were cordial.