ISL Consulting Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.36
-5.89
4.23
-3.08
Other operating items
Operating
2.36
-5.89
4.23
-3.08
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
Free cash flow
2.37
-5.88
4.24
-3.07
Equity raised
-1.87
-1.59
-0.72
-0.57
Investing
-0.15
-1.09
-0.63
3.14
Financing
0
4.07
4.07
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.35
-4.49
6.96
-0.5
